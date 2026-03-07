Darius Acuff Jr. Outdoing Derrick Rose & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Freshman, Claims NCAA Insider

“Greatness is how I’d describe his game,” were Texas head coach Sean Miller’s exact words for Darius Acuff Jr. after the latter tore down the Longhorns in their latest game. Coming from a rival SEC coach, this in itself was a feat to be proud of for the Arkansas freshman. But while he still isn’t out of the blues from this praise, Acuff Jr. has seen comparisons of him to two NBA MVPs made by an NCAA insider.

During the “Inside College Basketball” show, Garry Parrish, an analyst and columnist for CBS Sports, further develops Miller’s statement. Parrish suggests Acuff Jr. could be among John Calipari’s all-time best freshmen, a strong statement given Calipari’s history of coaching exceptional freshmen like Derrick Rose and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“The story on this night is Arkansas and specifically Darius Acuff Jr. After the game, Texas coach Sean Miller delivered what I think is the most impressive quote about that young man that we’ve heard this season. He said, in my 34 years of being a college coach, I’ve never seen a point guard better. This is a generational talent. He should be in contention to be the overall number 1 pick in the NBA draft.”

“Obviously, John Calipari has coached some amazing guards, guys like Derrick Rose and Shai-Gilegeous Alexander. Two players who have been NBA MVP’s, and Derrick Acuff Jr. is having a better freshman season than either one of those players. He’s now averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists per game. Derrick Rose didn’t have those numbers, neither did SG,” Parrish added further.

Statistically, Parrish’s assessment makes sense, though. Acuff Jr. currently averages 22.2 in his freshman year while leading the team in points and assists (6.4). On the contrary, Rose’s freshman-year stats for the Memphis Tigers include averages of 14.9 points per game and 4.7 assists, while 2025 MVP Gilgeous-Alexander boasts an average of 14.4 points and 5.1 assists for Kentucky, far less than what the Arkansas freshman has been averaging so far.

Acuff Jr. has transitioned quite well from high school to college. His freshman numbers suggest the Arkansas freshman hasn’t struggled much in college basketball, but a challenging transition to the pro circuit awaits him, a test that would test his mettle as a prodigy like Rose and SGA during their times. Acuff Jr.’s number quietly puts him ahead of these two top NBA pros. But it has also put him in line to be picked for the big boys’ league in the upcoming draft just after his freshman year.

As per ESPN projections in January, Acuff Jr. is set to be picked No.9 by the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming draft, much lower than what Texas head coach Sean Miller insisted upon. With the likes of Darryn Paterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer in the mix, Acuff Jr. has gone a bit down in the pecking order.

The NBA draft is a tale for another day. For now, Darius Acuff Jr. will be seen in the Arkansas backcourt and carry on his performance from where he left off in the Texas game.

John Calipari Heaps Praise on Darius Acuff Jr. for Longhorns’ Double-Double

Going into the Texas Longhorns game, Darius Acuff Jr. had a lot to prove. His team suffered a blowout loss to No. 7 Florida, signalling struggles for Acuff Jr. and the team against ranked teams. And when the opportunity came against Texas, he grabbed it with both hands. A double-double, including 28 points and 13 assists, defined the night for him and the Razorbacks.

Similar to opposition coach Sean Miller, Arkansas’s John Calipari couldn’t help but give the deserved flowers to the freshman guard. “He’s great,” Calipari said. “I told you that when we get back from Florida, I was in the office early in the morning, and I’m saying we have to practice. We went 10 days, no contact, no competitiveness, and you start losing your edge. So, as I’m walking to go out, Darius is in the training room, and he said, “Coach I got to go practicing.”

But the season is not over yet. With important postseason tournaments lined up, the Arkansas freshman will have opportunities to substantially equal the collegiate performances of the likes of Derrick Rose and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the National Championships. Notably, Darius Acuff Jr.’s team is in a perfect spot for the March Madness ceiling (second in the SEC with 22-8 and 12-5), and with head coach John Capilari, the freshman guard can push his no.1 pick narrative through clutch performances in the postseason.

But for now, their immediate concern is their last regular-season game. The Razorbacks face Missouri next on March 7 at the Mizzou Arena. What are your expectations from the game? Do let us know in the comments.