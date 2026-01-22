Darryn Peterson Net Worth, NIL Value, and High School: Exploring Kansas Star’s Earnings and Early Life

Darryn Peterson is currently the consensus projected No.1 pick for the 2026 NBA draft. He is touted as the best guard prospect of the last decade. Despite his injury troubles with his hamstring and continued cramping, the belief among scouts hasn’t wavered. In the limited time he has been on the court, he has shown exactly why, averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Kansas Jayhawks. Naturally, he is popular among brands as well. Let’s look at his NIL deals, his high school career, and his estimated net worth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What are Darryn Peterson’s NIL deals as of 2026?

Adidas: Darryn Peterson became the first high school athlete to sign a multi-year NIL deal with Adidas in 2023. “The deal gives me the opportunity to take my brand to the next level,” Peterson told Boardroom. “And spread it around the world.” His deal with Adidas is rumoured to be in “the seven-figure range.” The brand also released a pair of shorts with Peterson in the primary advertisement.

ADVERTISEMENT

​Fanatics Trading Cards: Peterson signed a multiyear NIL deal with Fanatics Trading Cards and was the youngest athlete to land a trading-card-company deal. “This is great, not only for me, but for my family,” Peterson said. “I’m excited that Fanatics believed in me enough to make me the first junior to sign. I’m even more excited to be a part of the Fanatics family.”

Wasserman Agency: Darryn Peterson also signed with Wasserman to represent him. “Welcome to #TeamWass Darryn Peterson 🔥” the agency announced via social media. The agency has multiple NBA clients, including Rui Hachimura and Evan Mobley. Peterson continues to grow his NIL base via his social media, which has more than 100,000 followers combining X and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which high school did Darryn Peterson attend?

Darryn Peterson played his first two years of high school basketball at Cuyahoga Valley High School in Cuyahoga, Ohio. As a freshman, Peterson averaged 26.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. As a sophomore, Peterson improved a lot. He averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 assists per game, leading CVCA to an 18–7 record.

He then transferred to Huntington Prep in West Virginia in 2023-24 before moving on to Prolific Prep. He played club basketball for Phenom United, where he averaged 28.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game in the Adidas 3Stripes Select league. In 2023, Peterson also won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

At the championship, Peterson averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 steals. A 6-foot-5 guard, Peterson played his senior prep season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, where he averaged 30.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. He shot 52 % from the field and 86 % from the free-throw line. Peterson finished the high school season nationally ranked No. 2 by ESPN.com and No.1 on 247Sports.com, and No. 1 by On3.com.

What is Darryn Peterson’s net worth as of 2025?

Peterson’s NIL worth shot up in his final school year. In November 2023, his valuation stood at around $269,000. By September 2024, the number was up to $1.4 million, placing him third among high school basketball players. By February 2025, his NIL valuation had risen to a whopping $3.8 million. In 2026, that number is likely higher. His total net worth is unknown, but it is likely upwards of his NIL valuation.