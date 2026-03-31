Dawn Staley Admits One Costly Postseason Mistake As SC Books Final Four Date With UConn

For Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, the joy of a Final Four berth is tempered by the hard lesson of a single, avoidable loss that reshaped their entire postseason journey.

When the Gamecocks fell to the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament, it didn’t just end their conference title run, but it reshaped their entire postseason path. That loss ultimately cost them a more favorable regional placement, forcing them to travel across the country instead of staying closer to home.

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“We didn’t control the controllables,” coach Staley said during a post-game interview after the Gamecocks’ recent game. “So when you don’t do that, you understand why you have to play a little bit further from your home state. So I understand that we lost to Texas in the SEC tournament. We knew we were going to get bumped, right? So you just take the hit, and you just keep on going.”

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By winning that head-to-head matchup, Texas jumped South Carolina in the pecking order and secured the more convenient setup in Fort Worth. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks had to pack their bags and head west, adding miles, fatigue, and unfamiliar surroundings to an already high-stakes tournament run.

It was a rare moment of blunt accountability, in which Dawn Staley recognized that they had put themselves in this position.

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But even after acknowledging the tougher road, Staley stayed nothing but positive.

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“Everybody’s been great. Our hotel’s been great. Walking around the streets have been great. I think people are really enjoying having NCAA women’s tournament here, the crowd was great. I saw a little bit of Virginia, I saw a little bit of other teams that were still here, and we’re so far from home, and for the people to come in and still watch us playing and cheer us on. It’s a great place, and I have no complaints about being here,” she further added.

While traveling to the other side of the country could have taken a toll on any team, the Gamecocks never let it define their season. Instead, they leaned into the challenge and kept pushing forward when it mattered most.

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Now, with that stretch behind them, the South Carolina Gamecocks turn their attention to the Final Four, where they’ll face the UConn Huskies next.

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Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks vs Geno Auriemma’s Huskies: Game preview

Where and how to watch



Day & Date: Friday, April 3rd

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

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Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, ESPN Unlimited

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Predicted starting lineups for South Carolina vs UConn

South Carolina Gamecocks:

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Position Player G Raven Johnson G Ta’Niya Latson G Tessa Johnson F Joyce Edwards C Madina Okot

UConn Huskies:

Position Player G KK Arnold G Azzi Fudd G Ashlynn Shade F Sarah Strong F/C Serah Williams

Preview and Prediction

When the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks meet in the Final Four, it won’t just be another game, because it’ll feel like a championship clash arriving a round early.

On one side, the Huskies come in unbeaten with a 38-0 record in the season. They’ve won their first four tournament games by an average score difference of 32.5 points per game, with their closest win coming over Notre Dame. Led by Sarah Strong (18.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG) and Azzi Fudd (17.5 PPG, shooting 45.5% from three), the Huskies combine elite shot-making with suffocating defense. But that doesn’t mean the Gamecocks are far behind in terms of dominance.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Winthrop at South Carolina Nov 19, 2025 Columbia, South Carolina, USA South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Winthrop Eagles in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Columbia Colonial Life Arena South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBlakex 20251119_cec_ay3_156

The Gamecocks are 35–3 and have rolled through their side of the bracket with an average margin of 40 points per game.

Under Dawn Staley, this team thrives on depth and physicality. And the matchup history only adds to the intrigue.

Auriemma holds an 11–5 edge over Staley all-time, and UConn handed South Carolina an 81–59 loss in last year’s national title game. But recent meetings have been more competitive, with South Carolina winning five of the last eight.

So the upcoming game will likely come down to efficiency versus physicality.

Our final predicted score: UConn 76, South Carolina 71