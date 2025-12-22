Dawn Staley Announces Decision On Alicia Tournebize After 6-Foot-4 Star Leaves Pro Club

The thin 10-player South Carolina rotation is finally getting some relief. Alicia Tournebize, the 6-foot-4 18-year-old from France, will be joining Dawn Staley’s squad. Tournebize played professionally for Tango Bourges Basket, who announced her departure.” Alicia is leaving the club as part of an exemplary progression, marked by daily rigor, a strong maturity in her game, and a determination that promises a bright future,” their statement said. Coach Staley has announced clear intentions upon welcoming their new joinee.

“Alicia has an incredible skill set and basketball IQ,” Staley said in the news release. “She has great touch around the rim, can shoot it out to the 3-point line, and is a shot blocker.” The center averaged 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the 2025 U18 EuroBasket Tournament.

In 2024, she averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in the U17 World Cup. For Tango Bourges Basket, she is averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.6 minutes this season while playing against much older and more developed players. Naturally, Staley is excited to welcome her newest recruit. “Gamecock FAMs! Gamecock nation! We all know what to do in welcoming our newest and tallest Gamecock, Alicia Tournebize!! Let’s goooooo! She’s ready already!” Staley wrote.

Tournebize has generational ties with the program. Her mother, Isabelle Fijalkowski, played two seasons (1997-98) in the WNBA for the Cleveland Rockers. South Carolina associate head coach Lisa Boyer was an assistant for the Rockers for the 1998 season. On the court, she can become an important part as the season goes on.

Staley confirmed what many fans wondered. Alicia can play immediately after her enrollment, much like Chloe Kitts in 2023. While her numbers may not yet place her among the nation’s elite, her presence alone provides meaningful value for Staley and a rotation in need of relief. Their thin rotation is already being stretched out currently, as their starters are almost playing 30 minutes per game.

It has affected their injury reports, as all of Madina Okot, Agot Makeer, Tessa Johnson, and Maddy McDaniel have spent time on the sidelines. She also adds some additional size as the tied third-tallest player on the roster. Joining this season will also help her development, giving Tournebize valuable playing time to become a central figure in the team over the next couple of years. While Tournebize’s arrival strengthens South Carolina’s depth for the long haul, Staley’s immediate focus remains on a much larger challenge looming at the top of the national rankings.

Dawn Staley And Co. Need Some Big Wins To Dethrone Texas And UConn

South Carolina was pretty much spotless last week. They comfortably defeated South Florida and Florida Gulf Coast by a combined score of 208-87, improving to 12-1. However, that 1 loss against Texas is what demoted them to No.3 in the AP Poll, and they haven’t moved up ever since. Texas and UConn are undefeated and against better teams.

South Carolina remained firm at No.3 for the Week 8 AP Poll. Dawn Staley’s squad did not receive a first-place vote. UConn remained at No. 1 with 25 first-place votes, while the Texas Longhorns are No. 2, earning seven first-place votes. While South Carolina defeated two mid-major teams, UConn defeated then-No. 11 Iowa in the Women’s Champions Classic.

Overall, the strength of the schedule for UConn and Texas ranks at No.3 and No.52 per Warren Nolan. In comparison, South Carolina is No.57 and is 2-1 against quad 1 teams but 6-0 against Q4. Texas and South Carolina are pretty similar, except the Longhorns have beaten one more Q2 team and have the head-to-head advantage over Dawn Staley’s side. Staley will get her opportunity for revenge on January 15 in SEC play.