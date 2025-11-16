Dawn Staley Announces Gamecocks as ‘Real SC’ After 17-Point Win vs USC

When 8,150 fans filled Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Dawn Staley knew the night meant more than another mark in the win column. Staley’s Gamecocks had traveled 2,403 miles to challenge the Trojans for the right to call themselves the real SC. And by the fourth quarter, the answer felt undeniable, and even South Carolina’s head coach couldn’t hide her smile as she reflected on the victory in the post-game presser.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would say we got the title until we play them again next year… In Greenville, we’re gonna wear that title with pride. So we are, yes, the real SC on the front, on the outside, and then the middle,” Staley said.

The two powerhouses are currently facing off at neutral locations in a series dubbed ‘The Real SC.’ They’ll play again next season at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. But until then, Staley has announced, ‘they are the real SC’.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina controlled the matchup from start to finish. Four of its five starters reached double figures, while USC managed only two players in that range. The Trojans shot 22 of 67 for just 33 percent, and their perimeter offense collapsed entirely against the Gamecocks’ 41% from the field and 40% from the three-point line. The No. 8 team converted only one three-pointer all night, finishing 1 of 14 from deep as South Carolina’s defense tightened its grip on every possession.

Two of Dawn Staley’s players, Joyce Edwards and Raven Johnson, landed double-doubles. Edwards had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Johnson had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Following the game, Staley had nothing but praise for Edwards, stating:

“Joyce has worked really hard all of her life for these moments… And you can see the experience kicking in. Like she trusts her work… She is a total crash out on both sides of the ball. And I mean that in the most affectionate way, like she wants to win. She’s very competitive, and she plays both sides of the basketball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Women’s Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke Mar 30, 2025 Birmingham, AL, USA South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley argues a call during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena. Birmingham Legacy Arena, AL, USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVashaxHuntx 20250330_nts_hd1_0050

Furthermore, 6-foot-6 Gamecocks senior Madina Okot was a nuisance in the paint, landing 15 rebounds. Her contribution helped Gamecocks outdo USC 56 to 32 rebounds. “I’m going to give a lot of credit to Madina, who just really controlled the paint. She was where we needed her to be, time and time again,” said Staley after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With this win, the Gamecocks landed their first win of the season against a top-25 team. They are also 4-0 this season, but Gamecocks’ head coach believes her team is far from perfect right now. The main reason? They don’t have a core ready.

Dawn Staley lays out Gamecocks’ woes despite statement win over USC

Despite reaching the national championship game last season, this year’s Gamecocks look almost unrecognizable. Raven Johnson is the lone returning starter from that run, with Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, and Sania Feagin all moving on to the WNBA. MiLaysia Fulwiley has transferred to Kim Mulkey’s LSU, while key contributors Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts are sidelined for the season due to injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This leaves Johnson with a new position as a veteran leader and Staley with the problem of finding her core team. She also made her feelings clear on this issue after the USC game.

“We have seven players who have to play a different role for us than what they had with their previous school, or even with us. It’s hard. We’re used to having a core group of players who have played together for a long time. This year, Raven is basically the lone person who has been part of that regime,” she said. However, the core that Dawn Staley is looking for has slowly taken shape.

They have found the offensive spearheads in Joyce Edwards, Ta’Niya Latson, and Tessa Johnson, who are scoring 18, 15.3, and 15 PPG. Madina Okot is giving them a strong presence inside the paint. But with four consecutive wins and the latest statement win over USC, the Gamecocks are showing why they are a title contender this year, despite not having a core ready.