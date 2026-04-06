Dawn Staley Breaks Silence After Losing Second Consecutive National Championship Game

Essentials Inside The Story The UCLA played and won their very first NCAA Championship Game.

Dawn Staley gives Cori Close and her team their flowers after a dominant display on Sunday.

Staley's team had an uncharacteristic off day and the Bruins took advantage from the first buzzer.

Physicality, paint dominance, and fighters, these are some attributes that have defined Dawn Staley’s tenure in South Carolina so far. These helped her team oust UConn in this year’s Final Four after the Huskies defeated them in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. On Sunday, though, this was far from the case.

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Despite being the underdogs, UCLA took over early. By the third quarter, the Bruins outscored the Gamecocks 25-9, putting the game away, and Staley’s squad never fought back, losing their second consecutive finals 51-79. As such, Dawn Staley didn’t mind giving flowers to Cori Close and her team, featuring six seniors on their way to the WNBA, but she didn’t hide the effect of the loss either.

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“We feel the pressure whenever we lose any game,” Staley told journalist Lindsay Gibbs, if South Carolina feels pressure of losing in the Championship game in her post-game presser after their 62-48 win over UConn in the Final Four.

While the team entered the Mortgage Matchup Arena brimming with confidence, the reality became grim from the first buzzer. With Staley, the Gamecocks have appeared in five Championship Finals, winning three. The only two losses came this year and last year. On the other hand, this was UCLA’s first-ever NCAA tournament Finals in program history. They had only won the AIAW National Championship 48 years ago. However, they never allowed any of it to matter.

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The Bruins came with a perfect roadmap: dismantle the Gamecocks with physicality. While USC was uncharacteristically down on Sunday, UCLA did not fail to use any opportunity. They shot 8-for-19 from deep while holding the Gamecocks to 29 percent shooting. They even bested the South Carolina squad in their own MO 49-37 on the glass and 40-28 in the paint.

Apparently, Cori Close had already given her team a target to hit when the day came.

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“We decided to be national champions,” revealed Gabriela Jaquez to ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

She became just the fifth player to finish with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a national title game. One of those five players was Dawn Staley herself. However, the Gamecocks’ own deficiencies were blatantly visible throughout the 40-minute chase. Loose plays, poor ball security, and, more importantly, cold shooting plagued the Gamecocks’ performance.

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Tessa Johnson, who scored 14 points in the game, was the only positive that Dawn Staley could have drawn from the game. UCLA outplayed South Carolina in every way possible, and Staley knew it…

“We just didn’t have it today,” Staley said in the post-game press conference. “We tried, but we didn’t just have it today, and they were the better team today. So really, congratulations to them.”

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“I’m glad sometimes you’re a part of women’s basketball history, and it’s not favorable to you. But you could see if you’re going to lose to a team like UCLA, you want to lose to a team that really outworked you.”

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The box score perfectly captures South Carolina’s shortcomings. The Gamecocks only shot 18 of 62 shots from the field, including 2 of 15 from beyond the arc. UCLA shot with nearly double the efficiency, shooting 43 percent from the field and dropping 42 percent of their three-pointers.

Defensively, senior Lauren Betts worked her dominance, limiting the Gamecocks to 7-for-18 shooting when contested by her. She also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, along with two blocks.

These stats are even more surprising, given that South Carolina ranked fourth in both field percentage and 3-point shooting during the season, at 50% and 37.64%, respectively.

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Despite this tough, disastrous defeat, though, Staley isn’t completely bogged down.

Dawn Staley Emphasizes Her Belief in Driving Towards Success Despite National Championship Loss

From being underdogs against an undefeated UConn in the Final Four to becoming the top dogs in the championship game, Staley’s team was oozing confidence. ESPN analysts even favored the Gamecocks to win the game. But against all odds, Cori Close and the UCLA Bruins stood like an unshakable wall.

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Despite this unexpected blowout, Staley feels that her team is moving in the right direction. She explained further that, with so many great teams in the circuit, a team can’t win all the titles.

“I mean, it’s great. We got a chance to play on the last day of college women’s basketball, a season of great talent, basketball, and coaching,” Staley said. “I mean, when you’re in this position, you don’t win all of them.

“There are too many great teams out there, too many great players and coaches out there that decrease your chance of winning the National Championships. The trick is to continue to get here, and the more you get here, the more you increase your chance of winning.”

There’s no doubt that it was a rare off day for Dawn Staley’s players, and the UCLA Bruins came a bit too hard at them. As a result, the silverware won’t be traveling to the Colonial Life Arena with them.

But there’s no reason to turn back on the staggering season they have navigated through the thick and thin of abundant injuries in the squad. And of course, it’s something that South Carolina can take immense pride in. But we already know Staley will be searching for other ways to return to this stage and hopefully win yet another title with the Gamecocks.