Dawn Staley Breaks Silence on Former Coach Susan Walvius’ Return to South Carolina After Win vs. Duke

The South Carolina Gamecocks have started this season with one mission in mind: finish what slipped away last year. After their heartbreak at the end of last season, Dawn Staley and co have come out firing, opening with a dominant 7–0 record that already has them looking like championship favorites again. And after beating Kara Lawson’s Duke 83–66 in the inaugural Players Era Festival, she also took a moment to speak about the newest addition to her staff.

For those unaware, coach Staley made a very popular appointment earlier this month by bringing former head coach Susan Walvius back into the program as the senior director of women’s basketball external affairs. Walvius is an extremely beloved figure among die-hard Gamecocks fans, and she officially started her role on November 3. Until now, Dawn Staley hadn’t spoken publicly about the addition.

But speaking in the postgame press conference following the victory over the struggling Blue Devils, she said:

“I think it’s a full great full circle moment for Susan. Susan left South Carolina in 2008 when I came in, and Susan was kind enough over the years to allow us to utilize her mentors. In fact, she had a mentoring program that I thought was terrific…. And then, you know, Susan’s a successful businesswoman who created a corporation from the ground up that’s still thriving in this space…. She’s going to handle all of our NIL affairs, raise money, make sure we’re giving our players financial literacy. If they want to start businesses, she’s the person with the most experience to help them along the way.”

Walvius spent nearly two decades as a head coach in women’s college basketball, but her most memorable chapter came at South Carolina. From 1997 to 2008, she guided the Gamecocks to two NCAA Tournament appearances and helped lay the foundation for what the program would eventually become. Her final season in Columbia was 2007–08, after which she was succeeded by none other than Dawn Staley. A “full circle moment” like Staley described.

Since leaving USC in 2008, Walvius went on to co-found SHEEX Inc., a fabric bedding and sleepwear company she helped build from the ground up. As co-CEO, she oversaw product ideas, brand development, and major growth initiatives. Now, her return to South Carolina comes with a completely different focus. Instead of coaching on the court, she’ll be working on the business side of the program — leading revenue generation and maximizing NIL opportunities for the Gamecocks. With her connections, experience, and entrepreneurial background, she’ll play a key role in helping student-athletes navigate branding, finances, and long-term opportunities.

As college basketball dives deeper into the NIL era, having a proven business leader steering the ship is priceless. She can guide players who may never turn pro, mentor those looking to build brands, and help the entire program navigate a rapidly changing landscape. All in all, it’s a smart, forward-thinking move by the University of South Carolina and Dawn Staley.

And speaking of NIL, coach Staley is already eyeing another major addition for next season

Dawn Staley and co target another 5-star recruit

The Gamecocks already landed the No. 17 and No. 18 players in the girls’ SC Next 100 class of 2026, Kaeli Wynn and Kelsi Andrews. And even though the early signing period is now over, Dawn Staley and her staff are not done recruiting. They have their eyes on another major target.

Imago Mandatory Credits: Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer

South Carolina are interested in Sierra Canyon forward Jerzy Robinson, who is now the only uncommitted five-star in the entire 2026 recruiting class. Her decision has quickly become the biggest storyline of the post-signing window. Robinson enters this moment with one of the most decorated resumes in girls’ basketball. She made an immediate impact at Desert Vista High in Phoenix, averaging 22.0 points and 8.2 rebounds on 62 percent shooting as a freshman while leading her team to an Arizona Open Division state title.

Her dominance didn’t stop at the high school level — it carried straight onto the international stage. Robinson earned MVP honors at both the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. At just 14 years old, she became the youngest U16 MVP in history.

For now, three programs are firmly in the race for her. Robinson visited LSU on Oct. 9, UConn on Oct. 17, and South Carolina on Oct. 24, even sitting courtside for the Gamecocks’ exhibition game. Any of the three could land her, but you can bet Dawn Staley is hoping the five-star phenom chooses Columbia as her next home.