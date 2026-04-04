Dawn Staley Breaks Silence on Heated Exchange With Geno Auriemma After UConn’s Brutal Loss

The final score was a blowout, but for coaches Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma, the fight was just getting started. South Carolina’s 62-48 dismantling of UConn was decisive, but the real story unfolded after the final whistle when a heated exchange between coaches Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma stole the spotlight.

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As the game clock was ticking down, Staley and Auriemma went at it. Auriemma confronted Staley as she was about to shake his hand. Whatever Auriemma said, Staley was surely not happy with it as the coaches exchanged aggressive words. Before things went up another notch, the referees and the rest of the support staff separated them.

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“I would never do that,” the broadcaster interpreted Staley as saying. Auriemma walked back to the locker room without the post-game handshake with the Gamecocks team while Staley stayed. After the atmosphere had cooled down, Staley revealed that she had no idea why Geno Auriemma was furious.

“I have no idea, but I let you know this: I am of integrity. If I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did,” Staley said on the ESPN broadcast. “I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I didn’t know. I went down there pregame and shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know what he came with after the game, but sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

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Replays showed that Staley did in fact shake Geno Auriemma’s hand. In the post-game show, ESPN analysts Andraya Carter and Nneka Ogwumike maintained that this was the result of such a heated game. When Staley was asked to elaborate in the post-game press conference, she simply said, “You can ask Geno the question. He’s the one that initiated the conversation. I don’t want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today.”

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There could have also been the referee factor that led to this. After Sarah Strong tore her jersey in the third quarter, Auriemma criticized the referees, but he also threw shade at Staley. “Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referee some names you don’t want to hear,” Auriemma said.

The physical basketball from Staley and the foul difference could have played a part in Auriemma’s outburst. When asked about the exchange postgame, Auriemma didn’t elaborate: “I said what I said, and obviously she didn’t like it. I just told the truth.” The Huskies were called for 17 fouls while the Gamecocks were called for just 8. Staley’s side naturally had 22 free throws while UConn had only 6. However, it was clear that Staley outplayed Auriemma and UConn. They shot at 31%, which was their lowest number since 2022. So, after the game, Staley had one of her best players completely backing her.

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Raven Johnson Sends Clear Message On Dawn Staley’s Squabble With Geno Auriemma

This was a revenge game for South Carolina. UConn defeated them 82-59 with Paige Bueckers closing out her college career with a national championship. This year, it seemed like Azzi Fudd, the next projected No. 1 pick, would do the same. To add context to this loss, It was the program’s first since February 2025. The Huskies entered the game on a 54-game winning streak.

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And it was largely due to Raven Johnson. Yes, she had just 2 points. But her defense was one that propelled the Gamecocks. According to ESPN Insights, “The Huskies shot 7-24 for 17 points and 3 turnovers on 28 halfcourt plays when Johnson was the final defender. Azzi Fudd went 1-5 with 1 turnover on those plays.” She was also within earshot of Staley’s fight with Geno Auriemma. After the game, she backed her coach regarding her fight with Auriemma.

“I saw her get a little rowdy over there, so I was just trying to see what was going on. I’m proud of Coach Dawn Staley because she does so much for the girls, for the team,” Johnson said. “She fights for us day in and day out. It doesn’t matter what. It could be with basketball. It could be with a life scenario. She just fights for us.”

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Whatever happened between the coaches, it doesn’t matter as to whoever is going to compete for the National Championship. Staley and Co. will now take their heads away from the heated game and get back to their preparation for the trophy.