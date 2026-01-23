Dawn Staley Confronts Harsh Locker Room Reality After Aaliyah Chavez Hands SC First SEC Loss

The No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks just broke their 12-game streak on Thursday night in a dramatic fashion. They fell 94-82 in overtime to the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on the road in what was supposed to be one of the most highly anticipated matches of the month. But if any coach could be the first in line to not sugarcoat their team’s struggles, it would be head coach Dawn Staley.

Throughout most of the game, the Gamecocks dominated on the court. The Sooners flipped the script with a dominant third quarter, which sent the game into overtime, where they sealed the win.

So asked what ultimately went wrong in OT in the postgame press conference, Staley was straightforward.

“They ran into a team that actually wanted to win more, and they made winning plays, and we didn’t. It’s not really rocket science; it’s really a simplistic thing,” she said.

If we had to credit this win to one player, it would be the Sooners Aaliyah Chavez. The freshman guard erupted with 26 points, 15 of which came in the OT, where she drilled four three-pointers to push Oklahoma to the victory. Her performance was key in handing South Carolina its first overtime loss in years, leaving coach Dawn Staley impressed, even after she had to take home a loss.

“She was great, she ran her team, hit big shots, delivered the ball,” the coach added. “Everything that you want a point guard to do. She’s having a great freshman year.”

However, this is still a tough loss for a team during a period of conference play, when the margin of error is very thin. But with the experience that coach Staley brings to the table, she knows what they need to do next.

“Conversations are real. We didn’t do enough to win,” Dawn Staley added on what the locker room conversations will look like after the loss. “When you do that in our league, especially on the road, you pay for it. You pay for it with defeat. It’s not a familiar territory for us, but we’ll live. Our goals are still in front of us. Every single one of them is still right in front of us. We’ll live, we’ll learn, and we’ll move on and be back to prep for Vandy tomorrow.”

While the Gamecocks showed flashes of resilience late in regulation, with Raven Johnson making two critical steals to set up key layups for Ta’Niya Latson and tie the game, they just couldn’t overcome a hot-shooting Oklahoma team.

Tessa Johnson led the team with 19 points, while Raven Johnson added a pair of clutch plays, but South Carolina struggled offensively down the stretch, missing 11 straight shots in the final minutes of regulation.

But Coach Staley and her team will look for ways to bounce back against their next opponents.

What’s next for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks?

With this loss under their belt, the Gamecocks now sit at 19-2 in the 2025-26 NCAA season. The only other loss they have faced so far came against the No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns on November 27th. However, they already took revenge for that on January 15th, when the Gamecocks played the Longhorns again.

Coming to the stat sheet, the team is currently led by Joyce Edwards, with the most points (20.6) and steals (2.1) per game. However, as a team, they are easily averaging 88.7 points per game while holding opponents to just 55.8.

But even after this latest setback, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks won’t have to wait long for a response. Their next opportunity comes quickly, with a marquee matchup against the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores set for January 25. This game gives them another chance to reset, respond, and remind the SEC why South Carolina remains one of its most dangerous teams.

ESPN predicts this game will be in the Gamecocks’ favor, with 90.4%.