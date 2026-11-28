Joyce Edwards missed South Carolina’s last game, and Dawn Staley arrived at the PowHER Player Classic still answering for her leading scorer’s availability. Then Staley added a second concern. Another player’s status is now uncertain, which means the Gamecocks’ depth is about to be tested in a game Staley was not planning to test it in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Edwards was one of the players unavailable for South Carolina’s marquee game against UConn on Tuesday. Speaking to the media before the PowHER Player Classic tournament, Staley appeared hopeful for Edwards’ return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dawn Staley says Joyce Edwards practiced today ahead of South Carolina’s PowHER Player Classic game against Tennessee State,” Watch Fox’s Jared Parker wrote in an update on X.

Staley said that her leading scorer tried to get rest before the game, but couldn’t bring herself to practice because of the illness. She was unavailable for the shootaround before the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without naming the player, the South Carolina head coach said that there was another player who wasn’t feeling well.

“Staley says they are monitoring one other player who wasn’t feeling well,” Parker added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker noted that he couldn’t identify the player who was feeling unwell because most of the team had already finished practice and left by the time he arrived at the facility, he only spotted Brooke Quarles-Daniels, Alicia Tournebize, Joyce Edwards, and Oliviyah Edwards. Still, with Staley confirming Joyce Edwards practiced, the leading scorer appears on track to play.

It remains unclear which unnamed player Dawn Staley was referring to. In the Gamecocks’ last contest against the Huskies, freshman forward Oliviyah Edwards did not play. She also missed South Carolina’s prior game against Providence due to an illness, after sitting out the open portion of practice the day before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news is: the Gamecocks’ dominance barely got impacted despite missing their star player. They defeated Geno Auriemma’s Huskies 65-56, extending their undefeated streak to 7-0. It doesn’t seem like Staley’s team would miss a step even if they miss Edwards in Saturday’s contest.

With 18 points per game in six contests, Edwards is tied with Tessa Johnson as the team’s leading scorer. She is also averaging 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She is shooting 60% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game between South Carolina and Tennessee State marks the inaugural year of the PowHER Player Classic that Staley’s program has included in the schedule to share the limelight with HBCUs. Aside from South Carolina and Tennessee State, the tournament features Alabama A&M and North Carolina Central. The idea is to extend off-court opportunities to HBCU athletes.

“The PowHER Player Classic is the first women’s college basketball tournament built around a live NIL marketplace and focused on HBCU programs,” the official website announced. “The Classic brings elite programs together for two days of high-level competition, while creating real and meaningful opportunities for athletes to connect directly with brand partners on-site.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from South Carolina vs. Tennessee State, the Saturday schedule will also feature North Carolina Central vs. Alabama A&M. The winners from both contests will face each other in the championship game the next day, after losing teams from Saturday square off to start Sunday’s schedule.

Two of the head coaches in the tournament were her students. Candice Dupree is the head coach of Tennessee State and Olivia Gaines is of North Carolina Central. While the tournament is a testament to Staley’s relentless support for the HBCU teams, it will also bear evidence of how much impact she has made on women’s basketball and the lives of many of her players, with whom she still remains closely connected.