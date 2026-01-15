Dawn Staley Delivers Measured Response to Vic Schaefer’s SEC Concerns Ahead of Carolina–Texas

With less than 24 hours from tip-off in Columbia, the build-up to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ showdown against the Texas Longhorns has taken on an unexpected edge. Not because of rankings or title implications, but because head coach Dawn Staley has found herself pulled into an off-court conversation she didn’t start, but one she wasn’t going to ignore either.
Just a few days ago, the Longhorns’ head coach, Vic Schaefer, didn’t hold back after a loss to the LSU Tigers, as he went on to unload his frustration over SEC scheduling. According to him, the schedule makers have a “vendetta” against his team. Because why is his team playing against LSU and South Carolina in back-to-back road games during a brutal conference stretch?
However, as the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks prepare to welcome his team, Dawn Staley has made it clear she isn’t buying into the outrage.
When asked about Schaefer’s comments during an interview on January 14th, Staley said, “It’s the SEC! It’s unforgiving, no matter how you look at it. If you focus on anything beyond the immediate game, it will catch you. We’ve been the top team in this league for a very long time. Yes, we break down the schedule, but I don’t think the schedule benefits us because we’ve been at the top, and I don’t want it to. Don’t give us anything… We expect nothing, because the road is hard.”
Dawn Staley was asked about Vic Schaefer's comments after the LSU game regarding SEC scheduling.
A lot of really great quotes from her about it and impossible to post just one to go with it so here is the full answer ⬇️@GamecockWBB | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/L8L1p7ONxs
— Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) January 14, 2026
“It’s a tough business; we get stressed out about who we have to play, where we have to play. We get stressed out about it,” Staley said Jan. 14 in response to a question regarding Schaefer’s comments. “I think Vic probably got a little more stressed out because it was after a game, after a loss. And that’s when you’re at your most emotional state. You just let it all out … I’ve been there in certain instances, you get it out, and you move on. I’m sure he’s not talking about it today,” Dawn Staley further added.
With that, rather than framing the schedule as an obstacle, she framed it as a constant, something South Carolina has learned to live with over the years as one of the top teams in their conference. With that perspective laid out, the focus now shifts to something far more immediate.
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks vs. Longhorns: Game Preview
How to watch?
Date & Time: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, 7 p.m. EST
Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina
TV: ESPN2
Projected Starting Lineups
South Carolina Gamecocks:
|Position
|Player
|G
|Raven Johnson
|G
|Ta’Niya Latson
|G
|Tessa Johnson
|F
|Joyce Edwards
|C
|Madina Okot
Texas Longhorns:
|Position
|Player
|G
|Rori Harmon
|G
|Jordan Lee
|G/F
|Ashton Judd
|F
|Madison Booker
|C
|Kyla Oldacre
The Gamecocks welcome No. 4 Texas to Columbia for their first top-five conference matchup of the 2025-26 NCAA season. This is a matchup that arrives with unfinished business. The Longhorns handed the Gamecocks, their only loss of the season so far, back on Nov. 27, edging out a 66–64 win in the Players Era Tournament championship in Las Vegas.
After having their 18-game winning streak snapped in their last game, the Longhorns will enter this matchup hungry and looking for revenge. If we have to pick their strongest point, it would be their back court, where Rori Harmon and Madison Booker continue to dictate tempo, averaging a combined 27.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game.
As a team, offensively, the Longhorns are averaging 90.2 points per game, while holding their opponents to just 53.2.
However, the Gamecocks have one card that they will play for the first time in this matchup – freshman Alicia Tournebize. At 6-foot-7, Tournebize from France brings size and pure dominance on the court, and Dawn Staley has confirmed that she will be playing in this game.
“She looked good. She’ll play. She’ll definitely play tomorrow,” the head coach said when asked how Tournebize has looked in practice and whether she could play.
With her presence, even limited minutes could change the complexion of the game, particularly in the paint and on the glass.
On the other hand, the Gamecocks are averaging 89.7 points per game offensively, while defensively, they aren’t that far behind, holding their opponents to 53.6 points. As one of the most highly anticipated games of this month, ESPN Analytics predicts this game in favor of the Gamecocks with 62.6%.
Our predicted Final Score: Gamecocks – 74, Longhorns – 68.
