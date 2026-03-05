Dawn Staley Eyes Quick Response After South Carolina’s Close Call vs Kentucky

Kentucky had South Carolina sweating in the final regular season game. The Gamecocks had built a 14-point lead in the second quarter but led by just 6 points (33-27) at halftime. Kentucky opened the third quarter on a run and tied the game at 37-37. Every time Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks tried to bury the game, Kentucky regained momentum.

Once again, Staley’s side surged ahead with a 13-2 run in the third quarter, and Kentucky roared back in the fourth. The Wildcats got to within two points of South Carolina’s lead with six seconds left in the game. Kentucky outscored South Carolina 15-6 in the final quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough. As Staley heads to the postseason, she does not want to see a repeat of this game.

“I think there’s always room to grow,” Dawn Staley said at the practice media availability. “Us putting 60 points on the scoreboard is uncharacteristic of us, so hopefully we can leave that where it is and put some more points on the scoreboard. I do think when we’re able to score, the way we’re playing defense, it gives us enough cushion to where it’s not a one- or two-possession game at the end of the fourth quarter.”

60 points is the lowest they have scored all season. They were 42.6% from the field, which is below their season-wide average of 51.0%. But the major difference came in their freethrows. South Carolina received 7 free throws in this game (Kentucky had 8) which is comfortably their lowest of the season. That is especially surprising considering the Gamecocks utilize the paint to its fullest.

Although it’s a positive they have managed to eke out a win with just 60 points, they could bear the cost of not sealing the game earlier than they did. The Wildcats defeated LSU in a similar manner earlier in the season with a final-second three-pointer. And they may as well face the Wildcats in the SEC tournament again.

The Gamecocks will go up against the winner of Georgia and the Wildcats on March 6th. While the narrow escape exposed areas South Carolina must improve before the postseason, Dawn Staley is also keeping a close eye on her squad’s health heading into the SEC Tournament.

Dawn Staley Gives Injury Updates On Ta’Niya Latson And Adhel Tac Ahead Of The SEC Tournament

South Carolina enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the 10th time. From that position, the Gamecocks are 30-1 and have won 8 of their 9 tournament championships. More importantly, they will play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is about a 90-minute drive from the school’s campus in Columbia.

They have won six of seven SEC tournaments held there. However, to continue their dominance, Staley needs her best players in Adhel Tac and Ta’Nya Latson. Latson was absent from practice on March 4 and the coach explained her absence and updated her status for their SEC tournament opener.

“She’s a little under the weather,” Staley said. Whether Latson left practice early or didn’t practice at all wasn’t specifically questioned. In any case, Staley added that she ought to be able to attend the competition. “We take the two days off (after) the regular season; we’ve done that forever,” Staley said. “Just rejuvenate us and hopefully give us enough (energy) for a long weekend.”

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta’Niya Latson (00) before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

While Latson is very likely available for their upcoming SEC tournament, Adhel Tac is “probably not.” Tac is recovering from a left lower-leg injury and hasn’t played since Mississippi State a month ago. She was seen using a scooter to move around. “I know she’s tired of the scooter but I think we just need to be real cautious with it,” Staley said. “I know she’s antsy to get off the crutches, off the scooter but I mean, she knew it was going to be rest and staying off of it as much as possible.”

Latson not being injured is good news for Gamecock fans since she is one of the most impactful players on the squad on both ends of the court. She is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists per game, being the secondary scorer to Joyce Edwards.