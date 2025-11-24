Dawn Staley Finally Breaks Silence on Maddy McDaniel’s Suspension Amid Gamecocks Record

“Maddy McDaniel will not be at tonight’s game. She has been suspended.” South Carolina’s November 11th announcement left fans reeling, the reason for the news unexplained. Upon McDaniel’s return to the team on November 23rd for the game against Queens, Coach Dawn Staley provided clarification on the situation. The three-day suspension, she explained, stemmed from not a lack of ability.

The outcome of the suspension wasn’t solely determined by the coach’s orders, either. “Maddie is a great young lady of great character, but some choices you make have consequences. It was more about Maddie and how she’s communicating with me, our staff, and her teammates,” the head coach said.

McDaniel entered her second year as a former top-20 national recruit, and the surrounding pressure was heavy. Her freshman season did not meet the program’s high standards. She averaged only 3.1 points and 1.7 assists per game. Staley’s comments underscored both the challenge ahead and her continued belief in McDaniel’s growth.

Staley’s cautious management of McDaniel’s return suggests a strategic choice. Team cohesion comes before any individual sanction. “It’s imperative that we have all 10. It was really good to get Maddie back, especially for a few practices. We’re just going to acclimate her back into the swing of things,” Staley stressed.

The Gamecocks’ 121-49 rout of Queens University was an endorsement of Staley’s choice. Maddy McDaniel, who returned to play for twelve minutes, scored two points, grabbed one rebound, and made three assists, thus aiding South Carolina to get their sixth consecutive triumph and maintain their perfect record. As the Gamecocks made a strong statement, the historical performance was boosted by 25 points from Joyce Edwards and 24 from Ta’Niya Latson.

McDaniel’s Return Helps Spark a Record-Breaking South Carolina Win

South Carolina sent a message the moment Maddy McDaniel stepped back on the court. This group did something no other Dawn Staley team had ever done: they beat Queens by 72 points, the largest margin in program history. The numbers were eye-popping, but the real story lived in the moments that never appear on a stat sheet.

McDaniel finished with only two points and three steals, yet her presence completely changed the rotation. During her absence, players like Ta’Niya Latson and Tessa Johnson were forced into roles that did not suit their strengths. The lineup looked stretched and uneven. When McDaniel returned, everyone shifted back to their natural positions, and the offense finally moved with ease. That rhythm set the stage for the historic blowout.

The dominant win also reinforced why Staley handled the suspension the way she did. With Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins already out for the season, South Carolina could not afford to lose any more depth. The suspension aimed to correct communication issues while keeping team chemistry intact. Six straight victories suggest it had the intended effect, and the record win provided a strong endorsement of Dawn Staley’s approach. But the road ahead only grows tougher.

On November 26, the Gamecocks will face the Blue Devils in the Players Era Championship. McDaniel is expected to see a gradual increase in minutes as she works off the rust from her three-week break. Her return to full form could be just what South Carolina needs as it pushes toward the goal that matters most: a national title.