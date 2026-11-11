Dawn Staley Finally Gets Her Dream Recruit as GG Banks Chooses South Carolina Over LSU, Texas

Some recruiting battles are won through persistence, while others come down to a connection that stays with a player long after their first conversation. For Dawn Staley, GG Banks’ decision to commit to South Carolina is a little bit of both. The five-star guard had identified the Gamecocks as her dream school back in 2023, and now, after attracting attention from several major programs, she’s bringing her talents to Columbia.

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“South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Jezelle ‘GG’ Banks (Wilmington, Del. / The St. James Academy (VA)) will join the Gamecocks beginning with the 2027-28 academic year,” a press release from the Gamecocks’ website read.

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Banks’ commitment is also a huge recruiting win for Staley, who beat out both LSU and Texas for one of the most highly rated players in the 2027 class. Ranked fourth overall nationally by ESPN and 247Sports, the 5’9″ guard brings a solid combination of playmaking and scoring, as well as international experience, to a program continuing to build its next championship contender.

Banks is a Naismith All-American Second-Team player who earned the honor while leading her team to a 23-4 record in 2025-26, averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.4 steals. In the summer of 2026, she also joined Team USA for the U18 AmeriCup, helping them bring home a gold medal.

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What makes this interesting is Banks’ already existing connection with South Carolina. During a 2023 appearance on the Protect Our Queens Podcast, the guard openly admitted to wanting to play for Staley.

“I love her energy, her enthusiasm, her passion for the game in general,” Banks said at the time. “She always holds her players accountable.”

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That admiration eventually led to Banks committing to South Carolina despite receiving offers from Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers, in addition to Texas and LSU. Kim Mulkey’s Tigers were considered a serious contender, but Staley came out on top. The Gamecocks’ head coach also spoke highly of her newest commit in the press release.

“GG is a dynamic scorer with a point guard’s mindset of making everyone around her better,” Staley said. “Her court vision and unselfish play match her scoring ability, and she is a lockdown defender. End of the day, GG wants to win no matter what, and we love that in a Gamecock.”

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Banks is the second commit of the Gamecocks’ 2027 class, and she is part of a recruiting group that already has considerable potential. She joins four-star point guard Taylor Brown, who previously committed to South Carolina after visiting Tennessee, USC and UNC in September. Before suffering an ACL injury in February, Brown recorded 20 points, eight assists, and four steals for LuHi against Sierra Canyon, earning MVP honors at the Hoophall Classic.

Meanwhile, five-star Jordyn Palmer and Zaniya Johnson are also additions. Palmer, a two-time Pennsylvania Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year (the latter after averaging 23.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 3.3 blocks as a junior), also won MVP at this summer’s FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup.

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On the other hand, Johnson managed 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, leading Biloxi to the 2026 Region 4-7A championship (28-1) on a record 27-game winning streak!

So, this future group gives Staley good depth across the guard, wing, and frontcourt spots, making them one of the best, if not the best, recruiting classes of 2027.

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For now, landing Banks means a lot to Staley, as the guard has dreamed of wearing the South Carolina jersey for years.