Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma to Clash Again After Infamous Final Four Altercation

Beyond UCLA’s title triumph last season, the Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley tussle was one of the biggest stories in the Final Four. It was after their game, which Staley’s team won, that both Hall of Fame coaches lost their composure and got into a verbal exchange no one expected. Now, with a recent announcement that rivalry will get some fresh fuel.

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On Tuesday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the two matches for its annual Hall of Fame showcase. In the first matchup, it will be the two decorated teams – UConn and South Carolina going head-to-head. On the other hand, the second game will feature national champions, the UCLA Bruins, taking on St. John’s.

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These games will take place on November 26 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. It will also provide the perfect launchpad for the 2026-27 women’s collegiate basketball season. Now, given the stature of UConn and South Carolina, the matchups between the two automatically bring anticipation and excitement.

Furthermore, both the Huskies and the Gamecocks have also been part of several high-stakes matchups. For instance, over the last five years, they have headlined the Championship game twice, splitting the wins. But this time, the anticipation around it is a bit different.

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It stems from that verbal exchange between Auriemma and Staley in the Final Four Game. After that game, Auriemma seemed visibly upset with the officiating and the enhanced physicality the Gamecocks’ players displayed.

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Auriemma even went into an on-court interview, literally lashing out at Staley. “Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referee some names you don’t want to hear. And now we get 6 to 0, and I got a kid with a ripped jersey, and they go, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man,” he had said.

Imago January 24, 2026, South Orange, New Jersey, USA: UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma at Walsh Gymnasium. South Orange USA – ZUMAs325 20260124_zsp_s325_052 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

But later, Auriemma revealed he was also upset because Staley didn’t shake his hand during pregame formalities. In a press conference, the UConn head coach even claimed that he waited three minutes at the center court, but Staley didn’t come.

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The episode caused a stir in the community. In fact, both Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley have perennially shared a relationship bound by respect and boundaries. But on the night, all of it was crossed. Just a few days later, Auriemma apologized to Staley and even issued a statement.

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“I apologized to Dawn, her staff, and her team. I’ve lost more games in the Final Four than any coach in history. But Friday I lost something more important. I lost myself,” Auriemma stated. Staley, in turn, accepted the apology, remarking to everyone to “turn the page” over this episode as both of them continue to work towards the women’s basketball development.

All in all, the episode concluded with reconciliation. Yet, given both coaches’ competitive spirit, it’s inevitable they’ll want to get a win over the other, especially after that rough episode. For Auriemma, it will be a bid towards redemption, while for Staley, it will be another opportunity to beat her rival.

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Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley Issued Statements After a Fresh Clash Announced

Despite the bitter history Auriemma and Staley share, neither has expressed any resentment or sense of redemption in their latest statements after the matchups were announced. The UConn head coach just shared his excitement to face a tough non-conference team in the event.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase is an event we’re excited to participate in each season,” Geno Auriemma had said. “It featured some of the top non-conference games and has become a great stage for women’s basketball. Fans will once again get to see some great basketball at Mohegan Sun.”

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Subsequently, Gamecocks head coach Staley has also echoed the same sentiment, expressing anticipation for the Naismith event.

“It’s always great to be back at an event tied to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame because we know it will be a great experience for teams and fans from start to finish,” Staley said in a release. “The organizers do a great job of creating elite matchups and an amazing environment at Mohegan Sun.”

The game will be evenly poised, with both teams making subtle changes to their squads. Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team lost more players to the WNBA Draft than UConn did. The Gamecocks lost Raven Johnson, Madina Okot, and Ta’Niya Latson.

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However, they have signed an experienced campaigner in Jordan Lee, which balances things out. Furthermore, Staley’s team was one of the only teams that didn’t lose a single player to the transfer portal. In contrast, Geno Auriemma’s UConn lost two in the WNBA Draft – Azzi Fudd and Serah Williams. Ice Brady and Ayanna Patterson, on the other hand, have left the Huskies through the transfer portal.

Yet despite these player departures, both squads look quite daunting. For the Gamecocks, returners like Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson will take charge. On the other hand, Sarah Strong and KK Arnold will aim for redemption. With the game still a few months away, what are your early predictions for the game?