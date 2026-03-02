Dawn Staley Issues Fresh Update on Former South Carolina Players Stranded in Israel

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas Apr 4, 2025 Tampa, FL, USA South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half in a semifinal of the women s 2025 NCAA tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250404_ajw_fo8_033

As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East reach a boiling point, the safety of three former South Carolina basketball stars hangs in the balance, prompting an urgent update from their legendary coach, Dawn Staley.

Those caught in the uncertainty are Tiffany Mitchell, one of the greatest players in Gamecocks history, Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan, and Destiny Littleton, a member of the 2022 title-winning squad. Concerned for their safety, Dawn Staley took to X, asking fans to pray for them as well.

But now, fresh updates have emerged about efforts to bring the players back.

Speaking after the game against Kentucky, coach Staley was asked for an update on their situation. “Yeah, no updates still, everything’s the same. But we are getting some help from some people who are in decision-making positions,” she said. Still, the reality on the ground remains alarming. “But there’s nothing you can do when you can still hear things that are going off, the sirens and everything that goes on in a war zone.”

To best understand what the current situation is in the Middle East, Destiny Littleton shared a glimpse of their reality, posting videos on X that captured what it’s like being stranded in a war zone. “I don’t know if you guys can hear that, a siren is going off right now,” she said. “This is the second siren of the day. I’m about to head to the shelter now… it feels very deserted. I’m about to head into the shelter now, as we speak.” In another clip, she filmed the city skyline before pointing out what appeared to be a missile contrail cutting across the sky above her.

As things stand, there have been no reports on when they will be officially rescued from the war zone, with Israel’s airspace currently shut as tensions between Israel and Iran intensify. Residents across multiple cities, including regions near Tel Aviv, have been told to shelter in place. Adding to the concern, the U.S. Embassy in Israel issued a February 27 advisory warning against travel, citing “terrorism” and “civil unrest.”

Right now, all they can do is take shelter while authorities behind the scenes work tirelessly to find a way to rescue the stranded South Carolina alumni.

Turning attention back to the hardwood, the Gamecocks wrapped up their regular season with a victory, but it wasn’t as convincing as one would think.

Not Pretty, But Enough: Dawn Staley’s Side Grind It Out Against Kentucky

The regular season has come to an end for the Gamecocks, who secured their fifth straight SEC regular-season championship. There wasn’t much at stake heading into the matchup against Kentucky, but no coach ever wants to lose… and Dawn Staley was no different, determined to enter the SEC Tournament on a winning note.

The Lady Gamecocks secured the win, but it was far from pretty. The Wildcats outrebounded them 40–34 and held South Carolina to a season-low 60 points. That is something you don’t expect from a Gamecocks side that have the third-best offense in the country, averaging 88.1 points per game.

But coach Dawn Staley chose to focus on the positives from the game. “We only scored 60 points, but to only allow someone 56, that’s really saying something. We can win scoring 80 points. We can win scoring 60 points. I think it’s just a confidence builder for us to have some success in our league.”

Up next is the SEC Tournament, where the Lady Gamecocks enter as the No. 1 seed, earning two byes and a direct spot in the quarterfinals. There, they’ll face the winner of Georgia vs. Arkansas/Kentucky, meaning a rematch of tonight’s game isn’t out of the question.