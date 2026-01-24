Dawn Staley Issues Locker Room Ultimatum After Oklahoma Loss

For a program that prides itself on dominance, the No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks dramatically lost on Thursday night. In the game that was predicted to be in favor of them with 77.8% by ESPN, the Gamecocks fell 94-82 in overtime to the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on the road, breaking their 12-game win streak and handing them the first loss in their conference. However, head coach Dawn Staley has made it clear that this setback wouldn’t be brushed aside.

Speaking to the media during a practice session, the Hall of Fame head coach delivered a direct locker-room message, emphasizing that honest conversations and real changes are now unavoidable as they enter a tough stretch in the Southeastern Conference.

“Just the ability to take in real conversation. We talk real, we don’t sugarcoat anything, they understand. We need more from a lot of different people. We’ve got to make changes. We’re committed to winning, right? And winning by doing it the right way,” she said when asked about what she hopes that her players take away from the loss.

For Dawn Staley, the loss exposed issues that can’t be hidden by wins or home-court dominance. But with the experience the Gamecocks’ head coach has, she knows exactly what needs to be done to get better.

“You can patch it, you can camouflage it, but when it’s all said and done, when you lose like that, it makes you get back to the things that you do well. We’ve got to have better post play, we’ve got to have better guard decision-making, and we’ve got to have better defense. Got to have better oomph for what we’re doing. It just can’t (only) happen at home. You’ve got to do it on the road, if you’re trying to win this league, if you’re trying to win a national championship,” she further added.

In the game, the Gamecocks had their fair share of chances to escape Norman with a win. But the Sooners matched them possession for possession and eventually took control when it mattered most, pushing the contest into overtime.

And once the game went into OT, freshman Aaliyah Chavez ignited with 15 points, where she drilled four three-pointers to push the Sooner to their hard-fought win.

With this loss under their belt, the Gamecocks are now 19-2 in the 2025-26 NCAA season. However, the good news is they won’t have to wait long to make a comeback, as their next opportunity comes quickly with a matchup against another high-ranked opponent.

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores: Game Preview

How to watch?

Date & Time: Sunday, January 25, 2026 – 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

Projected Starting Lineups

South Carolina Gamecocks:

Position Player G Raven Johnson G Ta’Niya Latson G Tessa Johnson F Joyce Edwards C Madina Okot

Vanderbilt Commodores:

Position Player G Aubrey Galvan G Mikayla Blakes G Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda G/F Justine Pissott F/C Sacha Washington

The Gamecocks will enter this game to face the undefeated Commodores, who have 20 wins already in their bag in the season so far. However, coming off their first SEC loss of the season, a game in which they shot just 37% from the field, the Gamecocks will look for revenge.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) and her teammates huddle against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While the Gamecocks hold an 18-game winning streak against Vanderbilt, including two decisive wins last season, this won’t be an easy game. Dawn Staley’s group now faces a Commodores team that looks far different from past editions and arrives with momentum and confidence.

Offensively, the Commodores are averaging 85.9 points per game, while they hold their opponents to just 58. On the other hand, the Gamecocks are averaging 88.3, while allowing only 55.8. ESPN projects the matchup in favor of the Gamecocks, giving South Carolina a 89% chance to win, especially when they will also have a home-court advantage.

Our final score prediction: South Carolina 74, Vanderbilt 69