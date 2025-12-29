Dawn Staley Issues Statement on Ta’Niya Latson’s Injury While Announcing Possible Replacement Decision

South Carolina’s depth chart has been put through the wringer this season, and now another curveball has hit. With Ta’Niya Latson’s injury, the Gamecocks could face yet another challenge that would require yet another lineup shake-up. And HC Dawn Staley seems to have a probable answer for the latter.

“Ta’Niya, before she got down, was playing such great basketball. I am sorry to see her go down and not being able to finish this game we will see where she is after this game and hope she can get back to us soon, but was playing some tremendous basketball,” Staley said of Latson’s injury.

“I mean, she’s got an ankle sprain for right now, I am not going to worry about it. Our doctor did see her getting treatment throughout the second half. Hopefully, we will see what we can do to get her back going.”

South Carolina women’s basketball star guard Ta’Niya Latson looked locked in (10 points in 11 minutes) before things took a scary turn in the Gamecocks’ Dec. 28 matchup against Providence at Colonial Life Arena.

And with Latson averaging 17.4 points for the Gamecocks (second-leading scorer), her absence is a concerning blow to that production. Hence, Staley may need to lean on her other stars. First on her replacement list is Agot Makeer. “She’s [Makeer] gonna have to help us depending on what we hear tomorrow, with Ta’Niya, how long she’ll be out,” the coach said. Against the Friars, the backup freshman guard, making her first appearance back, earned extra playing time after Latson’s exit and delivered a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Yet, as Staley had also shared, Latson was “all smiles” as the game wrapped up. “She got treatment in the second half and just walked out. We’ll look at her tomorrow.”

For context, the injury struck in the second quarter of the game. The senior guard and Florida State transfer sold a pump fake and drove toward the rim, but the play ended abruptly when she went down and immediately clutched her left leg. Latson couldn’t put any weight on it as she was helped off the floor and never checked back in. Despite the setback, No. 3 South Carolina (13-1) cruised the rest of the way, rolling past Providence 95–55.

Alicia Tournebize has already drawn some natural comparisons to former Gamecock and current Chicago Sky center Kamila Cardoso. Both stand at 6-foot-7, making them the tallest players to suit up under Dawn Staley during her time at South Carolina.

And while Staley would love to get Tournebize on the floor as soon as possible, especially with injuries piling up, she couldn’t lock in a firm debut date, given the adjustment of moving from France to the United States. Still, there’s optimism she’ll be in a Gamecocks jersey before the spring semester begins on January 12.

“She has all these appointments and documentations that she needs to get here,” Staley said. “But hopefully we can get her here before school starts.”