Dawn Staley–Kim Mulkey Rivalry Triggers Long-Awaited NCAAW Breakthrough

In NCAAW basketball, there are certain rivalries that, in themselves, are enough to define conference success. The South Carolina-LSU matchup is quietly becoming one such rivalry in the SEC conference of late, courtesy of their programs’ legacy and the decorated rosters they field. And a recent statistic involving two decorated teams and coaches, Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley, might just add more weight to it.

According to a recent ESPN report shared by Yahoo Sports on X, the Valentine’s Day game between LSU and the Gamecocks was one of the most-viewed games of the 2025-26 regular season, contributing to this edition being one of the most-widely watched regular seasons in the last 18 years, with average viewership north of 300k.

“ESPN networks had its most-watched women’s college basketball regular season since 2008-09. South Carolina & LSU’s Feb. 14 matchup led viewership with 1.7 million views ,” the caption of the post read.

According to stats, the audience watched around 3.6 billion minutes during the 2025-26 regular season, about 19% more than last season’s cumulative viewership (280,000 per game). And quite unsurprisingly, the South Carolina-LSU game was at the very cusp of it. With two top teams in contention, the excitement at the game was already in its peak much before the game began.

ESPN had done its part on social media, posting a Valentine’s Day-themed preview to attract more eyeballs to the game. So many storylines, such as a bid to surge SEC dominance for both teams or MiLaysia Fulwiley facing her former team, just added more spark to the game. But it was nowhere near the impact the teams’ on-court performance had.

As the game started, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center looked like a coliseum. Neither team provided an inch to the other throughout the game. The Gamecocks eventually won the tightrope game 79-72, but LSU went down swinging hard, with performances from the likes of Tessa Johnson and Flau’jae Johnson needing special recognition. This back-and-forth contributed to viewership peaking at 2.2 million, making it the fourth-most-watched regular-season game in NCAAW basketball history.

In a broader context, Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks were part of two of the most-watched games of the regular season. The Gamecocks’ game against Tennessee on February 8 drew around 1.5 million viewers. It ranks only second to the Valentine’s Day matchup. The Lady Vols, along with the Texas Longhorns, are among the teams that have had a profound impact on the regular-season viewership.

All in all, these numbers are a valid proof that women’s basketball isn’t just alive, it’s thriving. In a period when the NCAAW circuit is under scrutiny for generating profits, these growing viewership numbers might just be a sign of optimism in that regard.

Additionally, the Valentine’s Day game rematch during the SEC Championships semifinals also generated significant hype. Although the viewership stats from the game aren’t made public yet, a contest between Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley’s team can never be boring. As reality set in, the game was no different from their earlier matchup as the Gamecocks won again, 77-83.

Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley En Route to March Madness as They Move From SEC Play

Despite clinching a second close win over LSU, Staley’s team couldn’t capitalize on it. They lost in the SEC Championship game to a team that has been their Achilles’ Heel throughout the season: the Texas Longhorns. And this loss in the finals meant they missed their chance to clinch automatic qualification for March Madness.

But it isn’t even a concern for them. Through a regular-season SEC title and a 31-3 and 15-1 record, the Gamecocks have almost made sure that their names go up on Selection Sunday. And it won’t even be surprising if they turn out to be a potential No. 1 seed, along with teams like UConn and UCLA. Head coach Staley is quite eager for the Big Dance, and a lot of it is fueled by the defeat to Texas in the SEC finals.

“This might’ve been the very thing this team needs,” Dawn Staley said in the presser. “It’s not what I would’ve thought yesterday, coming into today. But now that we’re here and it’s a reality, we search for things that have a connection and could give our team what it needs to make this run for a national championship.”

Kim Mulkey’s LSU missed a chance to get into the conversation of a No.1 seed conversation after their SEC Championships semifinals loss. Their regular season wasn’t as bright as the Gamecocks’ to get them that favorable spot. Yet despite that, the Tigers will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the tournament. And might fit into that No.2 seed for the Big Dance.

With the tournament set to tip off in a few days, what are your expectations for these two top teams?