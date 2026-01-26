Dawn Staley Leans on A’ja Wilson to Hand Vanderbilt 1st Loss of the Season

Dawn Staley does not take kindly to losing. After their deflating overtime loss against an Oklahoma team that was on a losing streak, Staley had an uncomplicated reason behind the result. “We ran into a team that actually wanted to win more,” the Gamecocks HC said. “They made winning plays, we didn’t. It’s not really rocket science, it’s really a simplistic thing.” Yet if there’s one thing Staley’s teams are known for, it’s responding with purpose, and Vanderbilt felt the full force of that reset.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Staley hadn’t lost back-to-back games since 2019, and she wasn’t about to let that happen now. The Gamecocks took care of No.4 Vanderbilt 103-74, who were unbeaten coming into the game. According to ESPN, that is the largest victory margin against an AP top 5 team in the poll era.

However, it was not as easy as the scoreline suggests. First of all, Staley changed up her lineup. Madina Okot was benched as she gave guard Agot Makeer the start. Staley later explained that it was inspired by the same strategy she used for A’ja Wilson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know she felt better that she wasn’t in at the beginning of the game, and she could see how they were playing, what they might do, and get her mind ready to play it, and sometimes that’s all some players need is a different look at it. We did that,” Staley shared. Okot was ineffective against Oklahoma, scoring 6 points and getting 4 rebounds while going 3-9 from the field and committing 3 turnovers. This time around, she poured in 17 points and 7 rebounds from the bench.

“We did that with A’ja Wilson. A’ja Wilson started her first game, a collegiate game, and you could see the pressure to perform, and you saw her wilt to that pressure, and then when we made the change to bring her off the bench,” Staley further said. “I mean, the entire crowd anticipated A’ja anticipated coming in and just doing all the things that she would normally do if she were a starter. So, we just kind of took a page out of that book to make sure Madina gives us something.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 4, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with forward A’ja Wilson (22) after a win over the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the SEC Conference Tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson started that first game and shot just 2-for-7, committing three turnovers in 16 minutes. Staley has already told this story publicly. To ease some pressure off the talented freshman, Wilson was moved to the bench. “I was like, ‘Good, with my freshman behind, I don’t know what I’m getting myself into anyway,” Wilson has recalled with a laugh. “It allowed me to understand my role as a person, as a player, and how to adjust.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparatively, there is less attention coming off the bench than there is starting. It allowed Wilson and now Okot play their natural game. It also implored them to understand the dynamic of a game from the outside and then fit in. The mental preparation can also make things easier. As everyone knows, Wilson went on to earn the SEC Freshman of the Year and made the All-SEC first team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Clearly, the method is tried and tested. As long as players can swallow their ego, Dawn Staley will continue trying to improve their output.