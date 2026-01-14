Dawn Staley Makes Big South Carolina Announcement Before SEC Showdown Vs Vic Schaefer’s Texas

Dawn Staley is thinking about getting revenge on someone. On Thursday night, No. 2 South Carolina will play No. 4 Texas, the only team to beat them this season. The Gamecocks needed a boost going into this important SEC game because they were hurt and their frontcourt was thin.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Staley told Gamecocks fans what they had been waiting to hear before Thursday’s big fight. When asked if French freshman Alicia Tournebize would be available, the Hall of Fame coach gave a clear answer. Staley told local media on Wednesday, “She’ll play.” “She will definitely play.” The news is a big boost for a South Carolina team that has had trouble with its roster all season.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)