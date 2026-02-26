Dawn Staley Makes Career Announcements for Ashlyn Watkins, Chloe Kitts 1 Day Before South Carolina’s Senior Night

Just one day before South Carolina’s Senior Night, a time typically reserved for looking back, coach Dawn Staley made a significant announcement that firmly sets the stage for the Gamecocks’ future. Yes, next season, both Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins will be back. In a masterclass of roster management and transparency, Dawn Staley turned the eve of Senior Night into a declaration of future intent for her South Carolina program.

Dawn Staley told local media about the changes directly, which also showcased that she was frank about how she built the roster. Staley said, “Chloe will come back next year.” Kitts missed the whole 2025–26 season because of an ACL tear. Staley said of Watkins, “Ashlyn took the year off, so she’ll come back when the year’s up, and that’s sometime in May.”

It’s reassuring to discover that Kitts may return after a bad injury. Before the ACL tear, she averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in her junior year. She was named MVP of the SEC Tournament after scoring 16.7 points and grabbing 7.7 rebounds. What’s more? During the NCAA Tournament, she was named All-Birmingham Regional 2.

Staley also talked about Madina Okot’s eligibility, which could mean adding a third top forward. “We’re trying to get a year back,” Staley said. “Whether or not we’ll be able to do that and prove that the conditions that she played in her first two years in Kenya were not comparable to NCAA standards.” Okot is technically a senior, but this is only her second season in college in the U.S., which makes her eligibility more complicated and requires NCAA approval.

If Okot is allowed to come back, it could change the game. She’s averaging 10.6 rebounds and 13.4 points per game, and experts think she’ll be a first-round pick in the WNBA Draft. If she doesn’t get the extra year, she will probably leave to play professional basketball. Watkins should be back, bringing with her a strong defense and the ability to block shots. These three forwards, along with Kitts, make up a championship-level frontcourt that keeps South Carolina among the nation’s top title contenders.

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina welcomes Missouri for Senior Night showcase

South Carolina is rolling at the perfect time. The No. 3 Gamecocks (27-2, 15-0 at home) just beat Ole Miss 85-48 and will play Missouri (16-13, 4-10 in the conference) on Senior Night. Missouri is going to one of the most hostile places in college basketball, where South Carolina hasn’t lost all season.

Right now, Joyce Edwards looks completely in rhythm. She’s attacking with confidence, making tough shots, and setting the tone for everyone around her. Her 21-point night against the Ole Miss Rebels showed just how comfortable she is donning this role. With Tessa Johnson also stepping up, this offense feels relaxed and ready for big moments.

That balance is what makes the South Carolina Gamecocks so hard to deal with. If one player is quiet, someone else is ready to take over. There’s no rush, no panic, but just smart basketball and trust in each other.

For the Missouri Tigers, the challenge is massive, especially on Senior Night in Columbia. The crowd, the emotion, and the pressure all add up quickly. When the Gamecocks get rolling at home, you can feel the confidence build on the court and more often than not, that’s when they turn a close game into another statement victory.