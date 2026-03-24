Dawn Staley Makes Feelings Clear on ‘Real USC’ Debate After 101–61 vs Trojans

There are rivalries on the court, and then there’s the kind of debate that spills over into social media. However, on Monday night, Dawn Staley’s South Carolina didn’t just advance to the Sweet 16, they delivered a clear statement in the ongoing ‘Real USC’ debate.

The Gamecocks crushed the University of Southern California Trojans 101–61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And with this win, they extended their season dominance, leaving no room for interpretation. But when coach Staley was asked about the fan-driven chatter over which USC truly deserves the crown, she kept her answer simple.

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“I think that’s probably more of a fan thing and something to discuss on social media,” Staley during the post-game interview. “Obviously, we want to play the game because they’re a top 10 program in the country, and they got some pretty talented players.”

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“So I’m sure – I actually, I’m not even going to go there right now. But I’m just going to enjoy actually advancing to the Sweet 16. Because who they’re bringing to the table next year should be a truly quality opponent in November.”

Imago January 25, 2026: South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards 8 talks with head coach Dawn Staley during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Womens College Basketball matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. /CSM Columbia United States – ZUMAc04_ 20260125_zma_c04_216 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

While Dawn Staley kept the ‘Real USC’ debate lighthearted, her team made a statement where it truly counts – on the court.

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The Gamecocks were unstoppable from the tip as Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot set the tone of the game early.

The duo finished with double-doubles, as Edwards scored 23 points and secured 10 rebounds, while Okot with 15 points and 15 boards. The team’s collective field-goal shooting hovered at 54%, and they outrebounded USC 43-27, leaving the Trojans scrambling the entire night.

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For USC, this game was a test of resolve. Freshman Jazzy Davidson, who lit up the NCAA Tournament debuted with 31 points against Clemson, started slow and finished with 16. Throughout the season, the Trojans have leaned on Davidson to carry the offensive load, but foul trouble kept her limited. The whole game made the Trojan fans wondering about the what if’s.

“It’s hard to lose in general, but losing this way really sucks,” Davidson said. “I think I could have done a lot better for my team today. I need to get better, and I’m excited to get back in the gym and improve for next season.”

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But this isn’t the one off win over the Trojans for the Gamecocks. This was the second time in this season, where South Carolina had beaten USC.

The teams met back in November at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Gamecocks won 69-52 in what was dubbed the first game of the “Real SC Series.” With two wins in as many meetings, Staley’s squad has now firmly planted its stake in this peculiar rivalry.

Still, the debate isn’t going anywhere. Fans will argue, memes will fly, but on the court, the Gamecocks have made it clear who owns the spotlight.

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What’s next for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks?

With this win under their belt, the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks have no plans to slow down.

After cruising past Southern Cal, Dawn Staley’s team is already looking ahead to a Sweet 16 showdown where they will play against No. 4 seed Oklahoma, which is set to take place on March 28th at Golden 1 Center. And they already have a bit of history.

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The Sooners and the Gamecocks have already locked horns with each other on Jan. 22, where Oklahoma pulled off a 94–82 overtime win. So this game will be about more than just winning, it will be about revenge.

“It’s not like we played a perfect game the first time, and it’s not like they did either,” Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “That game was a long time ago. We’re both different. We’ve both grown a lot at this point.”

South Carolina’s March Madness momentum is undeniable. With back-to-back dominant wins, the team has shown it’s firing on all cylinders.

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Edwards, Okot, and the rest of the squad are connecting at exactly the right time.

So Saturday’s matchup promises another high-octane contest as South Carolina aims to keep its perfect rematch streak alive. The stage is set, the stakes are high, and the Gamecocks are ready to make a statement once again.