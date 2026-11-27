Dawn Staley has left her mark not only on women’s college basketball, but on the lives of so many players whom she has coached in South Carolina. To give the limelight to the HBCU programs, the Gamecocks coach is now using her platform to host the first PowHER Player Classic at Colonial Life Arena.

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The event, which is scheduled from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29 in Columbia, South Carolina, is aimed at bringing various opportunities to the HBCU athletes. It will feature three other programs like North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M and Tennessee State.

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“The PowHER Player Classic is the first women’s college basketball tournament built around a live NIL marketplace and focused on HBCU programs,” the program’s website read. “The Classic brings elite programs together for two days of high-level competition, while creating real and meaningful opportunities for athletes to connect directly with brand partners on-site.”

While the Gamecocks are hosting the event, Nov. 26 will see a community-based service event, followed by the Live NIL Marketplace, where the athletes will connect with brand partners. Friday’s event will also feature alumni and fans of college basketball.

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The PowHER Player Classic, aside from giving athletes the NIL marketplace, will also help them with resources to build their brand. Moreover, the participating athletes will also have the opportunity to market their brand and have access to information that can help them understand and navigate the business side of college sports.

For Staley, it is about empowering and giving opportunities to the other athletes who don’t get opportunities on the same level as other players do. But the bigger aim for Staley is to “highlight HBCUs.”

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“To me, basketball has always been a vehicle for access and opportunities … I am passionate about making sure no young women who pour into our game get left behind in those expanding prospects, regardless of where they play,” Staley had said, announcing the event earlier this year.

But Staley’s effort to give limelight to HBCU teams is not out of the blue. For well over a decade, she has scheduled at least one regular-season game against an HBCU team. In January earlier this year, the Gamecocks played Coppin State.

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“I think women’s basketball has been in the position where it is getting better and better on all levels. HBCUs have been given sometimes a raw deal because they’re just HBCUs and they’re not power fours… probably a little less than mid-majors as well,” Staley said before the game against Southern University in the opening round of NCAA earlier this year. “As you’re seeing, they’re super well-coached. Southern is super well-coached. They really understand what they’re doing…play a battle-tested schedule. They beat a couple of Power Four teams.”

The event, while it certainly aims to focus on the growth of HBCU basketball stars, also makes it hard to ignore Staley’s imprint on the participating programs. The ‘godmother of March Madness’ has done a lot for women’s basketball, but the event will truly show why her imprint is unmatched.

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Saturday’s schedule will feature North Carolina Central vs. Alabama A&M and South Carolina vs. Tennessee State in the afternoon. On the following day, the winners of both games on Saturday will face each other in the championship game. The losers will also face each other in the third-place game.

A lot of the names from visiting programs, starting with Tennessee State head coach Candice Dupree, have played under Staley. The former WNBA player played for Staley (Staley’s first coaching stint) at Temple from 2002-06. Olivia Gaines, who serves as the head coach of North Carolina Central, was Staley’s student at South Carolina.

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Jacob Coltrane, who serves as an assistant coach at Tennessee State, and her own assistant coach Khadijah Sessions are just some of the other names present at the event.

To the world, Staley’s greatness might lie on the basketball court and on the sidelines leading the Gamecocks to the top of college basketball. But it is her efforts like the PowHER Player Classic that truly capture Staley’s greatness.