Dawn Staley Pulls Back the Curtain on Alicia Tournebize’s Readiness After Midseason Arrival

The “first documented French woman” to dunk in a game has landed in Columbia. However, HC Dawn Staley knows Alicia Tournebize won’t be an instant fix. Following the forward’s midseason arrival, the South Carolina Gamecocks coach addressed where things stand, including why she won’t be making her player suit up just yet.

Speaking to the reporters during the Gamecocks’ practice on January 2nd, Staley confirmed that while the freshman forward will travel with the team, she will not be available for South Carolina’s upcoming game against the Florida Gators on January 4th, as final administrative steps are still underway.

“There’s a lot of stuff you got to do, she got a lot of it done, but it’s probably going to take another day or so,” Staley said.

Near the end of practice, Tournebize stood on the sideline talking with Staley and injured forward Chloe Kitts as teammates finished up at the free-throw line. That scene prompted a question about whether this stretch would be used to begin introducing Tournebize to the team’s sets, before she’s able to fully participate.

“Not yet, we’ll do that once she’s able to hit the floor, that’s probably going to be sometime next week I’m imagining,” Staley said.

Clearly, the staff isn’t rushing Tournebize into live action, especially given the unique challenge of joining a top-ranked program in the middle of SEC play. Instead, their focus will be on getting her fully settled and handling the behind-the-scenes details that come with the move.

That process moved along on Friday when Tournebize locked in her housing. Staley originally thought she’d be stuck in a hotel for close to 10 days, but Tournebize has already moved into an apartment.

Before committing to South Carolina, Alicia Tournebize was already competing at the professional level in Europe. The 6-foot-7 forward spent time with Bourges Basket, a powerhouse club that plays in La Boulangère Wonderligue, France’s top women’s professional league, while also competing in the EuroLeague, the highest level of club competition in Europe.

“She’s a lot more mature than her 18-year-old self. She’s been a pro for a few years now, so she understands what that’s like. I’m just happy that we got her,” the coach further added.

Given her age and limited experience, she played a reduced role for Bourges this season, where she was averaging 7.6 minutes on the floor, scoring 2.9 points, and securing 1.7 rebounds per game in the Wonderligue, with nearly identical production in EuroLeague with 7.3 minutes, 2.4 points, and 1.9 rebounds.

The raw stats may not jump off the page, but facing top-tier competition sped up her growth in ways most freshmen don’t experience, making her an immediate factor the moment she takes the floor for the Gamecocks.

“This is hard, coming in the middle of the season, to pick up on some things. I know we’re probably going to shorten her playbook until she gets acclimated, and once we can see how she fits in with us, we’ll start running some specialized plays for her,” the coach said.

With four full seasons of eligibility remaining, South Carolina views Tournebize less as a short-term fix and more as a long-term investment, who holds the potential to become the next best thing in college basketball.

How Alicia Tournebize’s presence could reshape Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks

At 6-foot-7, Tournebize changes the geometry of the floor the moment she steps into South Carolina’s rotation in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Her height alone makes her the tallest player on the roster and places her among a rare group nationally, immediately addressing a frontcourt that has been stretched thin by injuries and departures.

With Sania Feagin no longer in the picture and both Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts unavailable, Staley has had to navigate long stretches with limited size and depth inside. That reality has often left the Gamecocks operating with a shortened rotation, leaning heavily on its core while struggling to generate consistent bench production.

Beyond sheer size, her mobility stands out. Tournebize runs the floor comfortably, moves well laterally, and doesn’t look out of place defending or operating in half-court sets. That combination matters in Dawn Staley’s system, which demands bigs who can defend multiple actions without becoming liabilities in space.

Her athleticism also shows up around the rim. Tournebize has already proven she can finish above the basket, something only a few players at her age get the confidence to do.

“Alicia has an incredible skill set and basketball IQ,” Staley said in a press release, as per CBS Sports. “She has great touch around the rim, can shoot it out to the 3-point line, and is a shot blocker. We’re excited that she and her family chose to bring her game to Columbia, and the FAMS are going to enjoy what she adds to our team on the court and off.”

But Tournebize is still very young, adjusting not only to college basketball but to a new country, a new system, and the physical demands of conference games. Still, Staley wouldn’t bring in a player midseason without believing she could help. Even if the impact isn’t immediate or loud, she will give South Carolina the flexibility it hasn’t had.