Dawn Staley Raises Bar for Ta’Niya Latson With Clear Goal for Final NCAA Chapter

Even in the celebration of a dominant NCAA tournament win, Dawn Staley’s work is never finished. The head coach defined new targets for senior Ta’Niya Latson.

A thumping victory over the Trojans now takes Dawn Staley’s South Carolina to the Sweet 16. Winning a game against a team like USC is no easy task, but Staley and her team cruised to victory (101-61) as Joyce Edwards (23 pts), Madina Okot (15 pts), and Agot Makeer (15 pts) starred against their Los Angeles-based rivals.

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“It’s a great thing for her to end her career doing something she’s never done before. And in order for us to continue to play, she is going to have performances like that,” said Dawn Staley, giving full credit to Latson for her efficient defensive play against the Trojans.

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Ta’Niya Latson did, in fact, elevate her game, adding a new weapon to her already loaded arsenal – defense. For years now, she has been known for being one of the best offensive players in the NCAA.

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But now she has also developed her defensive proficiency. She made 4 steals against Lindsay Gottlieb’s Trojans and 3 defensive rebounds. Now that’s an added layer to her game that has only made her more refined before she bids farewell to college.

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While her polished scoring, thanks to her efficient shooting, was never an aspect that needed work, it was her other areas of play that evolved. While her shooting stats dipped to around 14, her playmaking showed that she contributes beyond scoring with an APG of 3.5. But it was her defense that totally transformed her into an all-around threat.

Latson’s 57 steals and 11 blocks this season trump her first two years at Florida, and that was what Staley was able to do. South Carolina has no shortage of able scorers, but when you can also handle the backcourt like that, it makes you a complete player, which she can probably wear like a badge of honor now, more so after Dawn Staley’s stamp of approval.

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But hold on, Latson isn’t the only senior Staley feels should get her dues before they exit college.

Staley Praises Senior Raven Johnson and Her Contributions to the Program

As the season finally rolls towards an end, the time for the send-offs edges closer. One by one, the seniors will leave the boundaries of the college walls and start with their new ventures, and apart from Ta’Niya Latson, there is also her former Westlake schoolmate, Raven Johnson, who will be heading out.

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Johnson recently shared a heartwarming moment with the Colonial Life Arena as she bid her goodbyes, and the applause was deafening. Five years with the same program, she was a loyal workhorse who came and never left.

Imago January 9, 2025: South Carolina guard Raven Johnson, 25, brings the ball up court against the Texas A&M during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Women’s College Basketball matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. /CSM Columbia United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250109_zma_c04_121 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

“I’m happy Raven is getting her flowers, finally, at the end of her career. Something we’ve given her, but I think the rest of the country is finally seeing what she means to our program,” Staley said, making her feelings quite clear.

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Having played in exactly 150 games for South Carolina, Johnson also surpassed the historic 1000 career point mark against the Trojans. She breached the 1000 point mark and also got 4 assists and 2 steals to her name.

Johnson has played in 142 wins for South Carolina, the second most in program history. She could be the first player under Dawn Staley to win three national championships if they go all the way again.

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But the long goodbye is not over just yet, as Dawn Staley and the rest of her team have just one job left – bringing the title back home in Columbus.