Dawn Staley Receives Rare American Honor Amid Transfer Portal Momentum

For Dawn Staley, basketball has bestowed upon her accolades beyond comprehension, but her latest is far from the hardwood and a bit extra special. Just as the South Carolina head coach was going through a busy and momentous transfer portal window to strengthen her team after the UCLA reckoning in the March Madness, Staley has got a rare American honor, that not many can boast.

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The South Carolina head coach was recently elected to the Academy of Arts and Sciences. The institution is an independent policy research center. Over the years, it has elected several prestigious leaders under its umbrella to address prominent issues. And Staley was one of the 252 members this year to enter the society.

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“Being elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is definitely one of those, and I am overwhelmed by the honor of joining this group of brilliant minds from every walk of life,” Staley said of the honor. “Every day I strive to give back to the game of basketball everything that it has provided me and to be a dream merchant and an example for young people — those who I get to work with daily and those who only know me from afar.”

With this special honor, Staley joins a small group of University members who have achieved this feat, and notably, even fewer from the world of basketball and sports. For context, William Hubbard, Susan Cutter, and Nikky Finney are among her peers at the University who are members of this honorary society.

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Staley’s exploits in the sport, both for South Carolina and the USA, have been legendary. But an election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences isn’t just due to her sports excellence. An official release by the University of South Carolina highlighted that it seeks to elect individuals who have addressed broader challenges across their careers: “celebrates the excellence of its members and an independent research center convening leaders from across disciplines to address significant challenges,” the release read.

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And to be honest, the South Carolina head coach has done all of it across her career. From speaking out against gender inequality and the fair treatment of black coaches to addressing pay disparity, Staley has done it all. Furthermore, she continues to work with at-risk middle-school-aged youth, providing them with after-school programs and mentorship. It makes her a perfect icon and a good fit for the honorary society, inspiring people both on and off the court.

University of South Carolina President Michael Ameridis summed up Staley’s honor in the perfect way. “Election to the Academy is a rare honor, and the university applauds Coach Staley for earning this distinction,” he said. “As an innovative coach, educator, mentor, philanthropist and role model, Coach Staley continues to elevate our students, our university and our community.”

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Subsequently, winning 4 Olympic gold medals and 3 World Cups (as a player and 1 as a coach) on the hardwood with the national team defines her excellence in the sport for her country. On top of that, her South Carolina endeavor speaks for itself: three NCAA Championships, 9 SEC Championships. Furthermore, guiding them to three back-to-back National Championships between 2024-26 has made her a legend in her own right.

But as it’s often said, decorated programs aren’t built on silverware alone. It requires stability and trust in the players. And Staley’s strong leadership has prevented the program from losing a single player to the transfer portal this season. It made South Carolina the only program in the SEC and one of just 14 schools in the country to achieve this feat.

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Imago Oct 14, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In an era of lucrative NIL money, where players don’t think twice before hitting the portal button, Staley’s entire core’s offseason retention is commendable. The team will see 7 of its core players return for the next season. Moreover, Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins are also set to join after an injury-laden 2025-26 season. Courtesy of it, the Gamecocks are already on the front foot ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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This equation of trust between Staley and the player is further validated by another very interesting stat. According to reports, since the transfer portal became prominent in 2018, the Gamecocks have lost just 11 players. Furthermore, they have gone without losing a single player to the portal on three occasions in nearly eight years.

It’s a great example of the dynasty that Staley’s building in Columbia. And it further reinforces her contribution to the esteemed University of South Carolina, adding weight to her election to the Academy of Arts and Sciences. But Staley isn’t just done yet. With a successful transfer portal in the offseason, Staley is building a powerhouse team.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina’s Transfer Portal Heroics Lead to a Daunting Result

Not losing a single player in the transfer portal is impressive for Dawn Staley and South Carolina. But adding top talent to the roster just doubles their roster strength. On top of their returning players, the Gamecocks have also added Texas’ Jordan Lee from the transfer portal. It instantly addresses their depth in the backcourt. And her experience will just be an added bonus.

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Besides, the team has also had the fourth-best recruiting class in the nation. They have landed top prospects like Jerzy Robinson (guard), Kaeli Wynn (forward), and Kelsi Andrews (center). These players will significantly contribute to the team’s long-term ceiling and strengthen its dynamics for the 2026-27 season as well.

Of course, the Gamecocks have also lost a few players to the WNBA Draft. Their on-court leader for all these years, Raven Johnson, has moved to the W at Indiana Fever. Subsequently, Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot have also transitioned to the pro circuit. Thus, it was quite necessary for Staley and the Gamecocks to bring in players, in addition to retaining their own.

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According to reports, South Carolina can further land another five-star recruit in this offseason. Oliviyah Edwards, no.3 in the 2026 recruiting class, who initially committed to Tennessee, has flipped her decision. Subsequently, she has visited Texas, South Carolina, and Louisville. And reports say she’s also considering the Gamecocks as her next destination.

Being a forward, Oliviyah Edwards will be a significant help to the team’s frontcourt with Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards. But irrespective of Oliviyah’s decision, Dawn Staley’s team currently looks like a force to reckon with next season.

While Staley keeps adding individual accolades to her name, she will eagerly look to get her hands on yet another NCAA title. And this team has everything it takes to make that aspiration come true.