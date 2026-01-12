Dawn Staley Refuses To Congratulate South Carolina After 65–43 Win vs Georgia

The South Carolina Gamecocks continued their march through the SEC by defeating the Georgia Lady Bulldogs 65–43. It marked South Carolina’s 20th straight win over Georgia, but with a major showdown looming in the battle for the SEC regular-season title, Dawn Staley made it clear that playing the way they did on Sunday won’t be enough to win that one.

“I mean, you’re going to have to put more than 65 points on the scoreboard to beat Texas, I think,” Dawn Staley said in the postgame press conference. “I do think that. Defensively, we did some nice things. All the intangibles went our way. I thought we did a good job of changing our defense up and playing a little bit of zone. I thought we executed that extremely well. We’ve been working on that.”

She continued, “Rebounding was well. And I thought for the most part, we were locked in to how they were screening, the small-ball screening. So, I mean, we have to put it together. We’ve got to have a really solid game on both sides of the ball to beat Texas. It’s a big game for us. Everybody knows that. There are a lot of implications regarding the game that are near and far.”

