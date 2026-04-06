Dawn Staley Refuses to Entertain Geno Auriemma Questions Amid UCLA’s Championship Celebration

Even in the sting of a championship blowout, Dawn Staley refused to let controversy steal the spotlight. South Carolina faced a 79-51 blowout defeat against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, but it was a press conference question involving Geno Auriemma that Staley used to set an example.

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During the post-game press conference, Staley was asked whether Auriemma had reached out to her to apologize for the incident. In reply, Staley hinted that she hasn’t heard from Auriemma ever since the game before, remarking that the press conference should focus more on the Championship game.

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“I haven’t heard from Geno, so I got 800 text messages,” Staley said. “I don’t know if he texts or not, but I don’t want to, like it’s UCLA’s day, right? And let’s keep it on UCLA and them winning the National Championship. I will address all of that at another time, just not this weekend. We’re not going to damper UCLA’s day with it. We could talk about South Carolina losing, and we can talk about UCLA winning the National Championship and what’s great about our game today.”

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There’s no doubt that the Auriemma-Staley feud was an unexpected ending to a clash between two of the top teams in the nation. For two perennially aggressive coaches, Auriemma and Staley have always seemed to have a cordial relationship on the sidelines, even though this episode might have caused a major dent.

For Auriemma and Staley, they have been part of even bigger games where even National titles were at stake. Instances include the 2022 and 2025 event where each had a share of their successes. But even then, both these Hall of Fame coaches have never reacted in a way that has landed them on the front page.

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There are multiple opinions and perspectives on this, but for Staley, the post-game press conference after the Championship game wasn’t the ideal setting to discuss the aftermath of this incident. Because even an aggressive personality like Staley knows where to draw the line in extending a fiasco and discussing it in public.

For the Gamecocks’ head coach, she felt it would be only right if the conversation focused on UCLA’s first national title, and specifically the game, which carried immense weight and an emotional storyline in itself. Imagine being a group of seniors like Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens, etc., who have done so much for Cori Close and the program to win the national title in their last shot at glory. Seems a story forged in stars, right?

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That exact moment took place on Sunday. And for Staley, she seems to respect it as well and her direction in the press conference to focus on UCLA’s win was a kind of warm gesture in a way that she wasn’t ready to shift the moment away from Close and her players, even for a moment, over a controversy, although her team faced a 28-point blowout defined by poor shooting and fragile work on the boards.

For context, the Auriemma-Staley fiasco tipped off right after the final buzzer of the game went off. While everyone thought that the two Hall of Fame coaches were approaching each other for the post-game formalities, the situation escalated. Both Staley and Auriemma got into a verbal battle with their respective support staff, preventing further escalation.

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The source of the entire controversy stemmed from a pre-game moment in which, according to Geno Auriemma, he waited nearly three minutes for the traditional handshake. Additionally, the UConn head coach went off in a post-game on-court interview, lashing out at officials for what he described as exaggerated physical play by the South Carolina players.

Imago January 27, 2025: head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA, College League, USA basketball game between the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250127_zma_c04_049 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

But as reality set in, Geno Auriemma chose the gracious way in the end. The UConn coach apologized to the South Carolina support staff in his post-game press conference. “There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” Auriemma had said in the post-game press conference. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina.”

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But the point remains that the UConn coach didn’t explicitly mention Dawn Staley’s name in his statement, even though most of his remarks were directed at her. And now one of UConn’s own has shared her two cents amid this entire incident.

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Rebecca Lobo Ditches UConn Connection While Aligning in the Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley Fiasco

Basketball Hall of Fame and a vital member of UConn’s first national championship-winning team, Rebecca Lobo has shared a contrasting take on the Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley incident. In a recent conversation, Lobo acknowledged that Auriemma was on the wrong side of the incident. But also revealed a major piece of information that makes the aftermath even more complicated.

“Coach Auriemma certainly wrong in that moment, which he acknowledged in his apology yesterday,” Lobo said. “And I know he has also since reached out personally to Dawn to apologize. It’s unfortunate that happened. It’s unfortunate that any focus was taken off South Carolina’s performance.”

Lobo’s assessment makes it clear that, as far as she’s concerned, the UConn head coach might have personally apologized to Staley. But as the Gamecocks’ head coach mentioned, she hasn’t heard anything from Auriemma. This quietly reflects that the fiasco between two of the circuit’s top coaches isn’t going to be resolved anytime soon, and the situation remains immensely uncertain.

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Like Lobo, several other analysts have echoed the same sentiment that it was Auriemma who was at fault during the incident. Beyond the controversy, it was the Gamecocks who had the last laugh. They advanced to the Championship game in search of the fourth national title. South Carolina defeated UConn in the semi-final to advance to the championship game. But the Gamecocks’ dream run concluded there, as they returned home on Sunday after a disappointing loss in the final.