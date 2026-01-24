Dawn Staley Resets the Tone at South Carolina Practice After Oklahoma Loss, Insider Reveals

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been one of the most dominant teams in Women’s College Basketball this season, boasting a 19-1 record before their match against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners ended up grinding their way to an overtime win over the Gamecocks, with Aaliyah Chavez the difference maker in crunch time. Naturally, Dawn Staley is unlikely to take the third-quarter collapse and the overtime surrender lightly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That becomes even more important, especially with their next game being against a Vanderbilt Commodores team boasting a 20-0 record. And, as per reporter Jared Parker, the South Carolina head coach oversaw a grueling practice session after the Oklahoma upset that went past the scheduled time.

“The vibe of practice was interesting from the few minutes we saw. It did seem intense, but it wasn’t unhappy. There were smiles; someone made a bucket I couldn’t see because we were focused on Dawn. You see Tessa screaming, clapping, smiling. So, it was an intense practice. You could hear the intensity. But it wasn’t an unhappy practice from what we saw,” Parker told Matt Dowell, speaking on the latest episode of the South Carolina Sideline podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gamecocks raced to a seven-point lead by halftime against the Oklahoma Sooners. However, a 25-16 third quarter in Oklahoma’s favor turned the tide. Dawn Staley took a risk by keeping Madina Okot and Joyce Edwards out because of potential foul trouble, and that also resulted in Oklahoma seizing the momentum late into the game.

The Sooners dominated the paint against South Carolina, both in terms of points and rebounds. Dawn Staley would also have been unhappy with the lackluster shot conversion by the team, with a 37% accuracy from open play. The Gamecocks usually average just above 50% in open play shot conversion.

The defeat means the Gamecocks are no longer unbeaten in the Conference Play matchups, which sees them fall behind the currently undefeated teams in the SEC, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. South Carolina still has a game over other SEC powerhouses, Texas and LSU. The focus right now will be on whether the Gamecocks can hand Vanderbilt their first defeat of the 2025-26 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alicia Tournebize looks ready for a more prominent role within the South Carolina setup

There was a lot of buzz surrounding South Carolina’s freshest recruit, French star Alicia Tournebize. The freshman already had international experience playing in France, and fans were waiting in anticipation to see how quickly Tournebize can assert herself within the South Carolina roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Dawn Staley and Alicia Tournebize (Image via: IMAGO)

While Dawn Staley believes in incorporating players into her setup slowly, the South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach handed the 18-year-old a debut in the win over Texas. And on a night where almost all of her stars failed to impress in their upset loss to Oklahoma, Tournebize showed she is ready for a prominent role within the setup.

While the entire team shot 37% from open play, Tournebize netted 9 points with a 4-of-6 shooting performance. What must have impressed everyone further is her efficiency, with the 18-year-old managing 9 points and 3 rebounds in just 14 minutes on the court. She looked comfortable out on the court and was one of the players the Oklahoma Sooners struggled to contain.

ADVERTISEMENT

If she can learn how to navigate her foul issues and continue such performances, the South Carolina Gamecocks fans could see Tournebize playing a lot more minutes as we close in on March Madness.