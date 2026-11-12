Dawn Staley Reveals What Oliviyah Edwards Didn’t Know Before Gamecock Debut

Freshman Oliviyah Edwards did not know she would be the first player sent off South Carolina’s bench against North Carolina. Dawn Staley had decided to bring the forward into the game ahead of the usual first post substitute, but kept that specific plan from the rookie. The coach later explained why she wanted to see how Edwards responded.

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The decision came during South Carolina’s 84–39 win over No. 12 North Carolina on November 8 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The No. 1 Gamecocks improved to 2–0, while Edwards made her first regular-season appearance of the 2026–27 campaign. After the game, Staley discussed the move with reporter Matt Dowell and clarified that she had not told the freshman she would be the first substitute.

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“I didn’t tell Big O we were gonna do that. We just did it just to see how she would respond to it.”

Staley wanted to see how Edwards handled entering the game without knowing beforehand that she would be the first player called. She also wanted to give the freshman a chance to build confidence. Staley explained that Ashlyn Watkins is normally the first post player she brings off the bench, making Edwards’ early entry a deliberate change to the usual frontcourt substitution pattern.

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Dawn Staley Wanted to See How Oliviyah Edwards Would Respond

The official play-by-play records Edwards entering for Chloe Kitts with 5:00 remaining in the first quarter. She was South Carolina’s first substitution of the game, while Watkins entered at the 1:17 mark, with Edwards leaving at the same time. The sequence confirms that Edwards came off the bench first; she did not start the game.

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Edwards finished her debut with four points, three rebounds, one block and one steal in 10 minutes. She shot 2-of-4 from the field and committed two turnovers.

Dawn Staley’s assessment focused on Edwards’ readiness to compete and the experience she still needs to gain. In the interview, the coach said Big O is “always ready to rock and roll” and “ready to play.” She also called Edwards “more of a gamer than anything” and added that she “does great things when you put her out there.” Staley’s point was that Edwards brings effort and energy when she gets on the floor, but needs more opportunities to adjust to the college game.

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The decision also tied into South Carolina’s broader effort to strengthen its bench. Staley said the staff was “trying to build out our bench” and develop the ability to call on more players. Giving Edwards an unexpected first-quarter opportunity allowed the coaches to see how she responded in a live game and gave the freshman an experience she could build on as the season progressed.

Staley has previously adjusted her lineup to take pressure off a player. Against Vanderbilt in January 2026, she started freshman Agot Makeer in place of Madina Okot, explaining that the smaller lineup gave Okot a different look at the game. A similar situation unfolded at UConn during the 2024 Elite Eight, when Geno Auriemma turned to freshman Qadence Samuels and redshirt freshman Ice Brady against USC. He later praised how the two responded after being thrown into an unfamiliar situation.

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Edwards arrived in Columbia as one of the most highly ranked players in her class. ESPN ranked her No. 3 nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, and she earned McDonald’s All-American and Naismith All-American honors. She was also a Naismith Trophy semifinalist. During her senior season at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, she averaged 30 points, 22 rebounds and five blocks per game.

Dawn Staley also accepted the coaching staff’s responsibility for helping Edwards make the transition. “The effort’s there. It’s just the lack of experience. And I guess that falls on us to give her some more experience,” she said in the interview. Staley added that she hoped the staff could continue giving Edwards opportunities and build on the first one. Her comments placed the next step on the coaches as well as the freshman: create chances for Edwards to learn through game action.

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South Carolina’s next scheduled game is against Clemson on Thursday, November 12, at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN2. The matchup gives the Gamecocks another opportunity to continue developing their rotation. For Edwards, the North Carolina debut was an early chance to show how she responds when called upon—and for Staley, a first look at how that opportunity can help build the bench.