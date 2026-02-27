Dawn Staley Steals Spotlight Thanks to Major Announcement Outside Basketball

After dominating every single metric on the court as a player and a coach, Dawn Staley keeps on winning away from the game as well. A prestigious award from an accomplished institution makes sure she is in the limelight again

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Smith College announced that the South Carolina coach will get an honorary degree in May. This puts her in the company of great leaders who have changed their fields. The announcement on February 26 came right as Staley’s Gamecocks were dominating another SEC season, showing that her influence goes far beyond the basketball court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lulu Kesin, a reporter, broke the celebratory news. “Dawn Staley is one of 3 ‘distinguished leaders’ getting an honorary degree from Smith College at its Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17,” Kesin wrote.

The award puts Staley in elite company alongside Chizuko Ueno, a pioneering sociologist, and Carol Hillman, an environmental steward, both of whom will speak to Smith’s graduating class. Smith’s choice shows the special place Staley holds in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn Staley is a Hall of Fame player, an Olympian, and the only Black basketball head coach to win more than one national title. She led South Carolina to three NCAA championships. Staley smoothly transitioned to coaching and continued winning. With five National Coach of the Year awards and a gold medal at the Olympics and World Cup for the USA Basketball team, she proved her credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Smith College praised her wider impact, but Staley was busy thanking the fans who helped make South Carolina the best team. After winning the program’s fifth straight SEC Championship by beating Missouri 112-71 on Senior Night, she took the mic to talk to the fans at home.

Staley said, “We really are thankful for you,” about the South Carolina fans. “You braved the snow, you braved the rain. Today, you are the reason why we are able to be as successful as we are. We really want you to know how much we appreciate you. We are the leaders of attendance, probably for the 12th-straight year. So I hope you understand every single win, every single championship, they’re all dedicated to you for dedicating pretty much your schedule to us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The thanks were well-deserved. The Gamecocks went 16-0 at home this season, and for the 12th year in a row, they had the most fans in the country. This was a testimonial to Dawn Staley’s vision.

While Staley is quick to credit the fans, her focus is already shifting back to the court, where her Gamecocks are building another dominant season.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina stays dominant under Dawn Staley as national title hopes build

Dawn Staley’s current team is working hard towards the national title. After sealing a 10th SEC title and fifth in a row, with a 14-1 run, the Gamecocks are 28-2 overall with a regular-season game left against a ranked Kentucky team in Lexington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGO

South Carolina’s 10-1 road record should give them plenty of confidence. After Kentucky, the Gamecocks go to Greenville with an eye on a third SEC Tournament title in a row.

After making it to five straight Final Fours, South Carolina is going for its sixth straight No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. During that time, the program won two national titles, including the perfect 38-0 season in 2023–24, which was one of the best seasons in college basketball history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staley is now looking for her fourth national title in Columbia. The Gamecocks are coming to March Madness as the team everyone else has to beat. They are playing as well as anyone in the country.