Dawn Staley Stuns Southern Players With Louis Vuitton Gifts After Heartfelt Compliment

Dawn Staley often goes out of her way to help out HBCU schools and mid-majors. When Staley had issues scheduling games in 2024, she agreed to a home-and-home series with Coppin State, an HBCU in Maryland. Though Power 4 schools don’t typically travel to play mid-major schools on the road, the Gamecocks did on January 18 in the middle of SEC play. Now, ahead of her NCAA tournament game against Southern, she did more than just scout her opponent.

Staley was in the stands to watch Southern play Samford in the NCAA Tournament First Four. Before the game, she swung by their hotel to give them her input and motivation. But there was one thing about Staley that stuck out to the Southern players. No, it was not her demeanor, tactics, or anything relating to basketball. It was her fragrance.

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“I was hugging her so much,” Southern guard D’Shantae Edwards said. “I just kept smelling it. I kept going back for more hugs, too. I was like wow, she smells really good.” So after those comments from multiple Southern players, Staley decided to gift the entire squad with Louis Vuitton perfumes.

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“Yeah, it was just a small gift,” she said, “When I got home, my friend who works at the Louis store had sent me some samples of what I wear, and I was like, let me just give them to them. I had enough of them to give to the entire team, and that was it. It was just a small gesture. I had them, I probably wouldn’t use them, and they could utilize them, and I just did it.”

While Staley might not admit it, it was more than a small gesture. It was a sign of respect. While Staley downplayed the gift, it was a sign of respect that created a cherished memory for the players, whose excited reactions in a team video said it all.

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It’s not the first time Staley has done something like this. Back in 2023, she paid the tab of their first-round opponents, Norfolk State, at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Early in the 2025 season against Grand Canyon, Staley went down the Antelopes bench and shook the hands of every player, including the coaching staff and student managers.

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Dawn Staley Reveals Her Advice To Southern Players Ahead Of First Round Matchup

Beyond the gifts, Staley also offered the Southern players something invaluable: her advice and perspective. These mid-major teams get to play some of the best teams in the country and go up against future superstars. It’s a landmark moment in their lives. Meeting Dawn Staley is not an opportunity they get every day. So, Staley revealed what advice she gave to the youngsters.

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“My message is bring your practice habits to the game,” she said. “They deserve to be in the NCAA tournament. They play well enough to be here. It’s fortunate and unfortunate that somebody’s going to take a loss and fortunate that someone’s going to win. I think the most important thing is just to enjoy the experience of playing in a tournament because a lot of teams aren’t in their position.”

These moments of connection are what define the tournament experience, a sentiment echoed across both the men’s and women’s brackets this year.

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Meanwhile, in the men’s tournament, LIU sophomore Eddie Munyak was moved to tears after scoring his first career points in the final minute of their game with Arizona. They were blown out 92-58 by one of the best teams in the country. But the walk-on player was playing only his second game of the season and scored his first NCAA tournament points. Moments like that capture what March Madness means, and for Southern, facing South Carolina will be their version of that unforgettable stage.”

“I think it’ll be a great experience for us,” said senior guard Jaylia Reed. “Of course, we know South Carolina, who they are. We are all fans of them, actually. But we know we’re going to come out here and play our best, and we’re going to represent who we are.”

Southern University has reached the Round of 64 for the second straight year. It continues to build its own legacy as a rising HBCU power. On the court, they might lose, but they have already made their mark on a national level.