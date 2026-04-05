Dawn Staley vs Cori Close Net Worth: Who Is Richer Between South Carolina & UCLA Coaches?

In the hierarchy of women’s college basketball coaching, Dawn Staley and Cori Close represent two distinct tiers of success. While their battle for championships is fought on the hardwood, their off-court financial standing tells an equally competitive story.

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Staley spent 25 seasons as a head coach, with the past 17 at South Carolina. Close, on the other hand, has been in the game for 33 years, 18 seasons as an assistant and the past 15 as head coach at UCLA.

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With the years they have spent in college basketball, both coaches have built impressive résumés filled with achievements and recognition. When it comes to hardware, Staley is very much ahead with more championships and accolades to her name.

But how do they compare when it comes down to finances?

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What Is Dawn Staley’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Dawn Staley’s net worth is estimated at around $12 million. The majority of her net worth comes from her coaching career. And that’s quite understandable because, at the time she played, women’s sports had not yet reached the level of financial investment and revenue they enjoy today.

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As a coach, Dawn Staley has built one of the most dominant teams in women’s college basketball. She literally took South Carolina from a point where the program was falling apart and made it into a dynasty. It’s no surprise that she currently earns $4 million annually, as the highest-paid women’s college basketball coach in history.

Dawn signed this $4 million annual salary contract in January 2025. And overall, it is valued at approximately $25.25 million, through the 2029/30 season. Specifically, the contract includes a $500,000 signing bonus and a $250,000 annual salary increase. That means her earnings will continue to rise each year up to $5.25 million by 2030.

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The contract also includes several performance-based incentives that could earn her up to $680,000 in annual bonuses if she meets all the milestones. The contract is loaded with performance incentives, offering up to $680,000 in bonuses. These rewards scale with her success, from a $100,000 bonus for sweeping the SEC regular season and tournament titles to a massive $500,000 payout for each National Championship.

Beyond the financial rewards tied to her coaching career, Dawn Staley also generates additional income through endorsement deals, partnerships, and brand collaborations. Most notably, she is a long-time Nike athlete who signed a 10-year, $70 million apparel deal in 2025. She is also a prominent brand ambassador for AFLAC (American Family Life Assurance Company).

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As one of the most sought-after figures in college basketball, Dawn Staley also usually gets speaking engagements. Her booking fee reportedly ranges from $50,000 to around $100,000. For example, she was a keynote speaker for the Pennsylvania Conference for Women. She also made appearances on The Michelle Obama Podcast, The Daily Show, national news, etc.

What Is Cori Close’s Net Worth in 2026?

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As for Cori Close, it is quite difficult to determine the exact figures of her net worth. This is due to the private nature of her financial records. Some sources, however, claim that she could be worth up to $10 million. A huge chunk of this is also tied to her coaching career, because she didn’t even play basketball beyond college.

Close began her coaching career in 1993 as an assistant at UCLA. And after stints at UC Santa Barbara and Florida State, also as assistants, she eventually became Head Coach at UCLA in 2011. And it’s quite clear that her earnings have steadily grown alongside UCLA’s rise into a national powerhouse.

As per her most recent contract, which she signed in May 2025, Cori Close earns approximately $877,500 annually. Although this places her among the higher-paid coaches in women’s college basketball, it still falls well below the top tier of coaching salaries in the sport as a whole. However, the contract includes a few performance-based incentives.

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For example, she triggers bonuses by securing an NCAA Tournament bid, advancing to the Round of 32, and reaching the Final Four. She also earns incentives for winning the Big Ten regular-season championship and tournament title. Also, for winning the Conference or National Coach of the Year honors. In fact, for the 2025/2026 season, Close earned an additional $170,000 in bonuses. This is because of UCLA making it to the NCAA championship final against Dawn’s South Carolina.

And interestingly, that would be her very first appearance in a championship final. In fact, unlike Dawn, her most significant achievements have only come in the past few years, even though she won the WNIT in 2015. She made only two NCAA Final Four appearances, in 2025 and 2026. These are also the two years she won the Big Ten tournament. The recency also applies to the personal awards she’s won. That is, the USBWA and Naismith Coach of the Year in 2025, and Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2026.

Also, unlike Dawn, Close’s off-court earnings are less publicly documented. There is no widely verified information on major endorsement deals or brand partnerships. However, as a respected figure in the sport, she likely earns from coaching clinics and basketball camps, speaking engagements within sports and leadership circles, and media appearances.

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Dawn Staley vs Cori Close: Net Worth, Salary & Career Comparison

When you compare Dawn Staley and Cori Close, it is clear that Staley is ahead in terms of achievements and is also significantly richer. Dawn is reportedly worth $12 million and earns $4 million annually, which is the highest in women’s college basketball. She also won 3 NCAA championships, made 8 Final Fours, won 9 SEC Tournament titles, 10 regular-season titles, 7 Olympic Gold medals (including her assistant-coaching medals), and earned the Naismith Coach of the Year award 4 times, among other accolades.

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Cori Close, on the other hand, currently earns an annual salary of $877,500. Close’s résumé, while impressive, includes just one Naismith Coach of the Year award, two Big Ten Tournament titles, and two Final Four appearances without a national championship.

In short, Dawn has more championships and a higher contract. She also has a more recognized personal brand, which has equated to different endorsements and partnership deals for her. She has also built what is more or less like a Dynasty at South Carolina, and has spent more years at the upper echelons of women’s basketball coaching.

While Close is building a formidable program at UCLA, she has a long way to go to close the significant financial and championship gap that separates her from the sport’s highest-paid and most decorated coach.