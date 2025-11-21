Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks Announce Decision on Maddy McDaniel’s Suspension Ahead of Queens Matchup

Dawn Staley’s squad has cruised through the opening stretch. The matchups have been uneven, the wins big, and the pressure low. But none of that really eases the concern around the roster itself. With Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts already out for the season, the team is stretched thin, and losing another player, especially for something preventable, isn’t what doe-eyed fans had on their bingo card. Staley didn’t sugarcoat it either; she made it clear. The decision to return was “on her,” on the player. Thankfully, that bit of tough love did its job, and the situation settled in South Carolina’s favor.

Maddy McDaniel, the team’s sophomore guard, was suspended indefinitely before the Gamecocks played their third game of the season, against Clemson, and Staley refused to reveal the exact reason behind the Maryland native’s suspension. However, South Carolina officially reinstated sophomore guard Maddy McDaniel on Nov. 20, announcing her return to team activities after a three-game suspension.

The program revealed the update through social media, posting a practice photo of McDaniel and a “10/10” caption to signal that all 10 healthy players were back in the rotation.

Before the suspension, McDaniel was already dealing with a leg injury sustained during the Nov. 3 season opener against Grand Canyon, a “knee-to-knee” collision that limited her to eight minutes in that game. On Nov. 10, Staley mentioned that McDaniel would “probably” miss the Clemson game. Reporters also noticed she wasn’t on the court near the end of practice when media availability opened up. Staley later explained that McDaniel was away from the floor because she was rehabbing. Without McDaniel, the Gamecocks played a total of four games and won all four of them.

Last season, as a former top 20 national recruit from Maryland, McDaniel was averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 assists per game in just 10 minutes per game. Her scoring ability and playmaking potential will give the team much-needed relief after they battled through fatigue and limited depth.

The No. 2-ranked team will play its next game against the Queens University Royals on Sunday, and Maddy McDaniel can use this game as an opportunity to find her rhythm back with the team before they face Duke and the No. 4 Texas Longhorns or No.3 UCLA in the Players Era Championship event.

Dawn Staley still sees defensive gaps in South Carolina as the season moves forward

In the Gamecocks’ most recent game against the Winthrop Eagles, the team didn’t just secure another win; they dominated the game. Led by Ta’Niya Latson, who scored 24 points, secured 5 rebounds, and made 4 assists, the team finished the game with a 50-point lead. However, while they had a great offensive night, Staley isn’t happy with their performance on the defensive side.

Opening about the issue in a post-game interview, Staley said, “I think we had moments where we weren’t connected, and I think that’s attributed to Winthrop and how they moved us around. They got ball reversals when they wanted. They made us play in the shot clock for a long time. And, sometimes, we got a little disconnected, stuff we just continue to have to work on.”

With tougher opponents looming over their heads, these gaps might very well be exploited soon. And that’s where McDaniel’s return could make a real difference. Her defensive activity, ability to pressure the ball, and overall energy add depth to South Carolina’s perimeter rotation, something the team will need as it looks to clean up the very issues Staley highlighted.

