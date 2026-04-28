Dawn Staley’s Roster Called ‘Super Team’ by Rivals Ahead of 2026-27 Season

In a daunting transfer portal phase where most programs have faced its wrath, Dawn Staley’s South Carolina has seamlessly redefined the playbook for navigating it. The impact of their portal success has gone so far that even rival programs have chimed in to praise the Gamecocks, reveals one of the program’s top front-office members.

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In an interview with South Carolina beat writer Lulu Kesin, Gamecocks athletic director Jeremiah Donati offered this perspective while expressing pride in Staley and the entire women’s basketball program. “It’s hard to imagine the portal season going for any coach better than it did for coach Staley,” Donati said.

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“I mean, I had colleagues from all over the country reaching out to me saying, ‘Wow that’s a super team’. Now, Dawn would tell you they’ve got to get here they’ve got to grow and assimilate into the program, but really excited. I mean not having any kids transfer out of the program in this day and age is almost unheard of, so just really, really proud of her and the team’s efforts to keep it rolling,” he added further.

Now, transfer portal cleanups aren’t a new thing in the college hoops community in this NIL era, where players transfer at the smell of extra cash and financial opportunities. We’ve seen it time and again, even in the SEC conference, where Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee couldn’t find a single returning player after the 2025-26 season, or the Florida Gators, who lost most of their core in Liv McGill and Me’Arah O’Neal.

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Even a decorated program like UConn lost a couple of players to the portal, including Ayanna Patterson and Ice Brady. But South Carolina? They redefined roster stability by retaining their entire roster without losing a single player. It’s a stark contrast to their last transfer portal, when they lost vital players like MiLaysia Fulwiley to an SEC rival, LSU.

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As a result, the Gamecocks were already a step forward in framing a star-studded lineup. On top of that, they brought in Jordan Lee to address the backcourt void left by departing seniors like Raven Johnson. Although they lost a few more senior players in Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot, Lee is an ideal replacement, bringing a varied mix of formidable perimeter play and experience.

It doesn’t just end there, as the Gamecocks also had a stellar recruiting class, leading to a stacked roster for them yet again. Jerzy Roberson, Kaeli Wynn, and Kelsi Andrews are all top-draw talents who will boss the court for the Gamecocks next season. As a result of this recruiting success, the Gamecocks have yet again struck a perfect mix of youth and the experience of players like Joyce Edwards, Chloe Kitts, and Lee, further adding weight to the argument that rival teams consider South Carolina’s new roster a “super team.”

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Imago Credit: IMAGO

Now, it’s nothing new that the main centerpiece of the team’s growth is courtesy of Dawn Staley. She hasn’t just brought a stable ecosystem where the players can thrive, but has also done a stellar job in bringing in the right kind of players to the program who can help South Carolina maintain its stature in a challenging SEC conference.

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“(The success in the SEC) is hard to sustain,” Staley said a few days back. ‘We’ve done a really good job of bringing players in that really understand that. It really is somewhat of a sacrifice coming to South Carolina because you’re going to play basketball for all the right reasons.”

But amid all this transfer portal fiasco and recruiting class success, there’s a single commitment that the Gamecocks have got who can be the trump card for Staley and South Carolina next season.

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Dawn Staley Makes an Honest Admission About South Carolina’s Latest Five-Star Commit

There’s no doubt that commits like Jerzy Roberson and Kaeli Wynn are immensely good, but it recently got an extra boost from the No. 3 prospect and five-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards. It’s a huge addition for Staley and the Gamecocks (30 points and 25 rebounds per game for Lincoln High School last season). A 6’3 power forward from Washington, Edwards boasts immense physical prowess and can also dunk, as per some reports, and as a result, boosts South Carolina’s frontcourt.

Head coach Dawn Staley already seems in awe of her team’s latest addition and recently highlighted how Edwards will affect the tempo of her program. “Oh already has a deep toolbox and elite intangibles,” Staley said. “She can score, pass, handle the ball, defend and process the game at a high level. She’s a competitor, a communicator and a good teammate. With that as her starting point, she has the hunger and the work ethic to continue elevating her game. We’re excited to get started with Big Oh.”

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With Madina Okot transitioning to the pro circuit, Edwards’ addition gives the Gamecocks much-needed depth, along with Chloe Kitts and Alicia Tournebize. All in all, Edwards makes the Gamecocks look quite daunting. Not just from a skill set perspective, but from a physicality perspective as well. For instance, Staley has roped in an array of bigs in her roster.

Kitts, Tournebize, Edwards, Lee, Wynn, and Kelsi Andrews all stand above that 6’0 mark. Furthermore, with multiple post players on the roster, Staley will also have the leverage to experiment with combinations, sharpening the team’s quality and reinforcing the fact that opponents will have a job on their hands when they face Dawn Staley’s South Carolina next season.