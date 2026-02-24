Dawn Staley’s Squad Thrives While Concerning Reality Hits Their Male Counterparts

In Columbia, South Carolina, basketball is a tale of two teams: one is a national powerhouse drawing sold-out crowds, while the other is struggling to fill the same arena. As Dawn Staley’s women continue to flourish, the men’s college basketball team has found itself on the sharp end of the stick.

Head coach Lamont Paris is going through one of the worst seasons of his coaching career, with the South Carolina Gamecocks winning only 12 of their 27 games so far. Meanwhile, Dawn Staley’s women have an overall record of 27-2 and are currently the 3rd-seed in NCAAW.

This has trickled into the attendance numbers as well, with the women playing in front of a sold-out crowd in the 18,000-seater Colonial Life Arena. Meanwhile, just about half of the 10,265 announced attendees watched the men win against Mississippi State, as per The State.

The South Carolina crowd is turning out in huge numbers to support Dawn Staley’s women in their bid to become the best collegiate team in women’s basketball this season. The average home attendance for the men’s non-conference games is 10,739, while 15,778 fans flock in to watch the women play their non-conference games at the Colonial Life Arena.

The results play an important role in fan turnout. Other reasons also include storylines that could surround the non-conference games. Lamont & co.’s struggles mean they rarely present a credible threat against the seeded teams that pay a visit. Also, the schedule could have an impact, with the men not facing any top-10 seed in the regular season.

While the men’s team is set to miss the NCAA Tournament, Dawn Staley & co. are one of the top contenders to win it all come March. Comparing the two teams’ conference play records also paints a concerning picture. The South Carolina women are currently sitting atop the SEC standings, having lost just one of their 14 conference matchups.

Their male counterparts, meanwhile, are 3-11 in conference play, one of the worst records in the SEC. While the harsh reality is a tough pill to swallow for South Carolina fans, they would also be excited to be involved in what could be another historic season for the South Carolina Gamecocks under Dawn Staley.

Dawn Staley has a new Curry-esque edge in her offensive strategy

When the South Carolina Gamecocks dove into the transfer portal to bring in center Madina Okot from Mississippi State, Dawn Staley was adding an assured presence in the paint. The 55-year-old Naismith Award finalist for the current season wouldn’t have expected to unleash her hidden ability.

Okot did not attempt a single 3-pointer at Mississippi State. So, when she made all 3 of her attempts in the win over the Ole Miss Rebels, their head coach, Yolett McPhee-McCuin, was compelled to point out the new threat they faced against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“When I saw her start making threes, I was like ‘(expletive)’ it’s over for us,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It’s one thing to have to battle with her around the basket, but she started looking like Steph Curry, I was like, we might as well pack it up.”

Even Dawn Staley would be surprised by Okot’s outside shooting this season. While Steph Curry is a phenomenal conductor for the Golden State Warriors, the center’s three-point accuracy gave coach Yo a similar feeling.

The 21-year-old has only made 8 three-pointers this season. But her efficiency from behind the arc could be useful, with Okot doing so in just 15 attempts, shooting at more than 50%. Her 3-of-3 outside shooting against Ole Miss was particularly impressive as both teams struggled to make shots from behind the arc.

While South Carolina is already incredibly strong offensively, adding Okot’s three-point threat could open up new possibilities for Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks’ head coach can draw up more plays and free up space to attack the inside more if the opponent is forced to defend Okot outside as well.