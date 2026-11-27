Approximately 45 children had to spend Thanksgiving at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital this year. But rather than let the holiday pass without a little celebration, Dawn Staley brought the South Carolina women’s basketball team to visit them.

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“Happy Thanksgiving to you all! May your day be filled with LOVE…with family, friends, teammates, coaches and perspective for those who are unable to do so. Let us all be thankful for life and be grateful for WHO provides it!” Staley shared on X on Friday, a day later.

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Staley’s call for “perspective for those who are unable to do so,” reminding her followers to appreciate their loved ones while holding space for those facing difficult circumstances, definitely directly echoes the hands-on community work she and her program carried out a day earlier.

It was one of two signature holiday traditions Dawn Staley continued in Columbia: her annual “Dawnsgiving” hospital visit and her 10th Annual Grandparents Breakfast.

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The annual “Dawnsgiving” hospital visit saw Staley and her Gamecocks players visit approximately 45 pediatric patients who had to remain hospitalized over the holiday. They handed out duck balloons and “Dawny Ducks,” an Aflac-inspired duck created this year, to lift the children’s spirits. Dawn Staley also encouraged the young patients to stay positive, telling them, “Don’t be down. Keep those spirits up.”

The Annual Grandparents Breakfast, on the other hand, took place on Wednesday, November 25, just hours after the Gamecocks defeated Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies. Staley hosted the gathering at Brookland Baptist Church, continuing a tradition held in honor of her late mother, who helped raise her nieces and nephews. The event celebrates grandparents and the sacrifices they make for their families. Attendees were welcomed with breakfast, free Thanksgiving turkey dinners, and holiday cash.

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This week of holiday giving also coincided with Staley being named the recipient of the 2026 Heisman Humanitarian Award on November 24. The Heisman Trophy Trust selected her in recognition of her three decades of off-court philanthropy and her continued efforts to create opportunities for young people and underserved communities.

Dawn Staley Becomes First Women’s Basketball Figure to Earn Prestigious Heisman Humanitarian Honor

Dawn Staley winning the 2026 Heisman Humanitarian Award makes her the first women’s basketball figure to earn the prestigious recognition since its introduction in 2006.The honor recognizes her decades of work creating educational opportunities and supporting underserved communities through several philanthropic initiatives. It is also another significant milestone for South Carolina, as Staley becomes the first Gamecock to receive the award.

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Spcifically, the Heisman Trophy Trust recognized Staley for using her platform to create educational and community opportunities over three decades through four primary initiatives: the Dawn Staley Foundation, INNERSOLE, the Dawn Staley Champions Fund, and the Dawn Staley Leadership Academy.

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The Dawn Staley Foundation, founded in 1996, provides educational enrichment, recreational programming, and mentorship to young people in her hometown of Philadelphia. On the other hand, INNERSOLE, which she co-founded in 2013, is a nonprofit organization that supplies new sneakers to children experiencing homelessness and financial hardship. The initiative has distributed more than 30,000 pairs of shoes.

There is also the Dawn Staley Champions Fund, which helps cover tuition and educational expenses at the University of South Carolina. And the Dawn Staley Leadership Academy, which was launched this year as a six-credit program that combines classroom coursework with hands-on leadership training.

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Dawn Staley will formally accept her Heisman Humanitarian Award on Friday, December 11, 2026, during Heisman Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. She joins previous recipients of the award, including former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (2025), ballet dancer Misty Copeland (2024), former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, and NFL defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.