“Deem Myself a Dream Merchant”: Dawn Staley Opens Up After Being Recognized Alongside Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson by TIME

Dawn Staley has always seen her coaching role as something bigger than basketball. For the South Carolina coach, her greatest responsibility has always been helping young people discover their purpose and pursue it with confidence.

That mindset was front and center after Staley was named to TIME’s inaugural 100 Most Influential People in Sports list for 2026. The legendary coach was recognized alongside some of the biggest names in women’s basketball, including Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, and Nneka Ogwumike. Reflecting on the honor, while speaking on the WNBA on NBC show, Dawn Staley reached for the phrase she has long used to define her purpose.

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“I deem myself a dream merchant, and obviously TIME magazine recognizes me. I hope that being a dream merchant is taking place. It is if they’re going to recognize me for that,” she said.

This is far from the first time Dawn Staley has used that exact phrase to describe herself. Back in 2024, in an interview with SLAM, they asked her directly what it means to be a “dream merchant,” and her answer revealed just how deeply she thinks about coaching.

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“Anybody that is coaching the game, that’s what you are. I know we try to figure out our purpose in coaching, and it’s just that: being a dream merchant for young people,” she mentioned.

Of course, she genuinely appreciates TIME’s recognition, especially because of where it is coming from.

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“I think it’s awesome. Anytime that you can really get recognized for what you do in your sport, in a realm that’s outside of sports, I think it’s great. It means that you are impacting,” she said.

However, for her, the hope is that the recognition is not solely about championships and basketball success, but also about the influence she has had on the lives of the young people she has been able to mentor throughout her career.

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Dawn Staley explains why mental strength matters just as much as basketball skills

For Dawn Staley, developing her players goes far beyond teaching basketball. The mental and personal foundation that supports everything else a player does is just as important. And she makes a deliberate effort to build it.

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“I think with our players you have to build up a skill set, not just a basketball skill set. You have to build a confident skill set,” she said, speaking on the WNBA on NBC show.

The reasoning behind that philosophy is a simple but important reality. The challenges these young women face extend well beyond the four lines of a basketball court. So for Staley, she wants young players to build enough confidence to face hurdles life throws at them.

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For Staley, the solution is treating mental strength exactly the way you would treat any physical attribute. Just like something that requires consistent, intentional work to develop.

“I think there are characteristics that you must work on just like a muscle. You got to work on being strong mentally, physically, to handle those things.”

It is a philosophy that has served her growing up and she believes young players will benefit from it.