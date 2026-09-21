Defense Attorney Issues Statement After NCAA Player With ACL Injury Is Detained by ICE

Amina Seck was supposed to be travelling with her teammates at Kentucky State, but instead, the NCAA basketball player has spent weeks in immigration custody. Now, her attorney has raised questions about the medical care she is supposed to be receiving, highlighting her current status.

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Seck, a 6-foot-4 senior at Kentucky State from Dakar, Senegal, was reportedly detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when she was traveling with the team on the way to New York at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on August 7. Since then, her attorney, Sadiqa Reynolds, has revealed that she has been moved between detention facilities.

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“A Kentucky State University basketball player from Senegal, Amina Seck, was detained by ICE at the Louisville airport while traveling to New York with her team,” @popbase wrote on Instagram.

The post went on to reveal a statement from Reynolds.

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“Seck’s lawyer says she is suffering from an ACL injury and has not been receiving consistent care while being moved between four detention centers.”

Reynolds revealed via Instagram that Seck has needed medical attention and that, after receiving a phone call from Seck on September 16, the center has been moved from a location in Kentucky to Chicago, then to two other centers in Kentucky. She has been named as one of the inmates at the Grayson County detention center, but there is no official listing on the ICE website.

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Reynolds claims that Seck might have been detained due to a missed student visa deadline resulting from back surgery, but it is yet to be confirmed, as no official reason has been provided for her detention. Reynolds elaborated on the arrest in an update on Instagram.

‘She needs surgery. She needs medical attention. She was arrested at the airport while traveling with the team. Kentucky State has done what they can and now we must step up.”

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During this process, Reynolds has credited Amani Williams, Seck’s head coach at Kentucky State, as a major help and someone who has stayed by their side.

“She has treated her like a mother would treat their child,” Reynolds said.

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“I think we have to celebrate some of these heroes who have really been behind the scenes doing everything they could possibly do to keep people safe. And even though it maybe hasn’t worked … nobody should have to do all of this.”

Seck has been a significant contributor to the Kentucky State program during her time there. During the 2025-26 season, she averaged 11 points. She also averaged 11 rebounds per game, logging a total of 183 rebounds that season. January saw her record her season-high of 30 points in a single game. She did all of this while earning SIAC All-Conference Third Team honors and receiving the conference’s Elite 16 award for academic achievement alongside her athletic prowess.

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Now, as Seck navigates detention and a reported injury, and her attorney is calling for medical attention and surgery, questions about her health are an increasingly important part of the story.