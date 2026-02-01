“Definitely Personal”: No Filter From Kentucky Star After Mark Pope Ends John Calipari’s Home Winning Streak

The house John Calipari built in Lexington came back to haunt him in Fayetteville on Saturday. Mark Pope didn’t just hand his predecessor a loss – he delivered a statement, snapping Arkansas’ 17-game home winning streak with an 85-77 victory at Bud Walton Arena. For Calipari, it was more than a routine SEC defeat. It was a reminder of the program he once ruled now finding new life without him. And Kentucky’s players made it clear the result carried extra weight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, Wildcats senior Otega Oweh admitted the matchup felt personal, especially after Kentucky’s humbling loss to No. 18 Vanderbilt earlier in the week. “It was definitely personal,” Oweh said in a postgame interview. “But it’s more the fact that the last time we played, we didn’t really do a good job of representing Kentucky. And we had to sit out there for a couple of days.”

“We were eager to just go out there, and it just so happened that it was Arkansas and the former coach of Kentucky, but it was definitely personal for us to clean it up and set a tone,” the Wildcats senior added further.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEC Network (@secnetwork) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kentucky blitzed Arkansas out of the gate, hitting 10 of its first 11 shots to build a double‑digit lead that the Razorbacks spent the rest of the night chasing. The Wildcats absolutely pushed back Calipari’s side on offense with fast movement and precision shooting.

Oweh set the tone early and finished with a season‑high 24 points, while Aberdeen chipped in 10 as one of four Wildcats in double figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aberdeen scored twice from the perimeter in the first half, further pushing the lead for the Wildcats. Oweh extended his on-court dominance in the second half.

His performance, along with equally important contributions from Collin Chandler and Mollechi Moreno, was essential in keeping the Razorbacks at bay, despite Calipari’s side’s 43 points in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Pope emphasized these contributions in his post-match press conference.”Otega has so much to do for this team. He played 38 minutes tonight, ” the Wildcats head coach said of Oweh.

“He’s got to do everything on offense and defense, and he also does all the coaching. So, I am just really happy for him.”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

For John Calipari, his team struggled massively on the boards, trailing by 9 rebounds. The Razorbacks did manage some good offensive stretches in the game with their fast transition play, but their cold perimeter shooting and 16-for-26 night at the foul line turned into a major giveaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calipari’s side went 3-for-14 from the perimeter, for a disappointing 21%, and it cost them big time, despite Darius Acuff Jr.’s 22 points. With their fortress breached, Calipari can’t reliably capitalize on their home stretch of games, and the team has to go to the drawing board for the rest of the season.

For Kentucky and Mark Pope, the Arkansas win was worth much more than gold. The Wildcats are now 15-7 and 6-3 in the season. Moreover, with the opponents they are set to face in the upcoming weeks, Pope has a pretty good opportunity to further improve this record.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats?

The concerning trend for the Kentucky Wildcats and Mark Pope has been their games against ranked teams, with six of their seven losses this season coming to AP Top‑25 opponents. However, the good news for them is that they do not have many such matchups in the coming weeks, with only a rematch against No. 18 Vanderbilt on March 1 and two dates with the Florida Gators on Feb. 18 and March 8 on the horizon.

But for now, the undivided attention will be on the Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 4, a game ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 78‑plus percent chance to win against a Sooners team that has lost eight straight and is allowing more than 74 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Pope’s second season at Kentucky has already been scarred with injuries beyond imagination. The Wildcats have lost crucial players, including Jaaland Lowe and Jaylen Quaintance.

Thus, a concern about roster depth looms over Pope’s team heading into the season. While most of the upcoming games are against unranked teams, the Wildcats don’t have the leverage to drop points if a ticket to March Madness is in the plans.

Despite these setbacks, the Wildcats have been flying high in the challenging SEC conference. And head coach Pope has nothing but appreciation for these players. “I’ve never coached a team like this. To be dead and buried like we were, and to take all the hate these guys have taken, and just keep saying, doesn’t matter, we’re coming back,” he said in the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the injuries, they are unlikely to make a truly deep tournament run unless Jayden Quaintance (or another key piece) returns healthy and they catch fire at the right time, but Pope’s group has already exceeded some preseason doubts by staying competitive in the SEC.

If they stay relatively healthy, take care of most of the softer remaining games, and snag a couple more Quad 1 wins, they profile as solidly in the NCAA field as something like a 7–9 seed — a team whose ceiling is limited by depth, but whose floor looks a lot higher now than it did after the early stumbles and the Vanderbilt blowout.

So, with a long stretch ahead of them, what are your expectations from the Wildcats? Feel free to let us know in the comments.