DePaul vs UConn WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

With a recent win over the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the No. 1 UConn Huskies are just eight games away from going undefeated in the 2025-26 NCAA regular season. While this season was assumed to have the Huskies searching for answers after their star player, Paige Bueckers, left for the WNBA, thanks to Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, they continue to dominate the league. But with a little room to breathe in the Big East conference, the next matchup is here: DePaul vs UConn.

In less than a day, the Huskies and the Blue Demons will lock horns for the second time in the ongoing season. Their first game took place on December 7, 2025, where the head coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies took home the win with 102-35.

But with DePaul getting another shot on its home floor, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the showdown.

DePaul vs UConn: Where to watch

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

TV: TruTV

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: UConn Sports Network on FOX Sports 97.9

DePaul vs UConn: Injury Report

According to Scacchoops.com, here are the injuries for both teams.

UConn Huskies:

Blanca Quiñonez (shoulder)

Caroline Ducharme (migraine)

Gandy Malou-Mamel (illness)

Ice Brady (knee)

Morgan Cheli (foot/ankle)

DePaul Blue Demons:

No Significant Injuries

Predicted starting lineups for DePaul vs UConn

UConn Huskies:

Position Player G KK Arnold G Azzi Fudd G Ashlynn Shade F Sarah Strong F Serah Williams

DePaul Blue Demons:

Position Player G Devin Hagemann G Kate Novik G Natiah Nelson F Gina Davorija C Michelle Ojo

Preview and Prediction

The Huskies enter this matchup having one of their best seasons so far. With a recent win over the Lady Vols, they have improved to 23-0 overall and 12-0 in their conference. The only team that has even come close to handing them a loss this season was the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines, who fell just three points short of pulling off the upset.

With Fudd and Strong leading the way, the Huskies are averaging 90.4 points per game on offense, while on defense, they are holding off their opponents to just 51.1.

When it comes to the history between these programs, the odds aren’t exactly on DePaul’s side, either. UConn has dominated this series for decades with a record of 27-1. The only win that the Blue Demons recorded over them came even before coach Auriemma set foot in Storrs (1983).

Moreover, through this season, DePaul has struggled to find consistency, sitting at the bottom of the Big East standings and searching for answers on both ends of the floor. On offense, they currently average 63.2, while they are allowing over 72 points per game.

ESPN Analytics predicts this game to be in favor of the Huskies with 99%.

Our Final Score Prediction: UConn 98, DePaul 45