Hubert Davis Leans on $95,000 Decision Rooted in Jon Scheyer’s Troubled Past

The margin between bragging rights and heartbreak in the UNC Duke rivalry is always razor thin. However, the last time these teams met, one freshman decision from Hubert Davis changed the entire outcome.

North Carolina’s dramatic 78-76 win over Duke at the Dean Smith Center sent fans flooding the court after Seth Trimble’s buzzer beating tip-in. Yet behind that moment sat a quieter factor. Freshman guard Derek Dixon helped create the play that ended the game.

That contribution is exactly why Davis has leaned harder on the $95,000 valued recruit. With a rematch against Jon Scheyer looming to close the regular season, that same decision could again shape the rivalry. Davis recently explained why Dixon has earned a larger role.

“I felt like, for him, he was worthy of getting extended minutes. He was playing really well for us. Did a nice job has done a nice job getting us into our office. He takes care of the basketball, and he can really shoot, but this is something that and you can clearly see, the big shot, the three that he hit against Duke or the three against Clemson earlier this week like he’s not, like he runs towards the moment, and it’s very impressive to me.”

Dixon arrived at North Carolina as a four star recruit with an On3 NIL valuation of $95,230. His arrival also came during a transition period for UNC’s guard rotation.

RJ Davis’ departure left the Tar Heels without a true point guard, which forced Hubert Davis to experiment with different options. Transfer Kyan Evans initially filled that role but struggled to fully stabilize the offense.

Because of that uncertainty, Davis began giving Dixon extended minutes. As a result, the freshman quickly proved he could manage the offense while also providing perimeter shooting.

That trust paid off in the February rivalry game. Dixon finished with eight points and four assists against Duke, including the sequence that ultimately set up Trimble’s game winning play.

At the same time, the freshman also showed he can deliver under pressure. His clutch shooting against both Duke and Clemson reinforced Davis’ belief that Dixon runs toward big moments rather than away from them.

Still, Dixon was not the only reason UNC won that first meeting. Freshman forward Caleb Wilson also dominated the matchup with Duke’s Cameron Boozer. Wilson scored 23 points in that game and helped keep UNC competitive throughout the night.

However, Wilson’s availability now creates a completely different storyline ahead of the rematch.

Does Caleb Wilson Make The Team Against Duke Amidst Injury Issues?

North Carolina now enters the final game of the regular season facing Duke again, this time with revenge clearly on the Blue Devils’ mind. Yet the biggest uncertainty surrounding the matchup involves Wilson’s health.

The freshman star has missed roughly three weeks after suffering a fractured left hand. Because of that injury, his status for the upcoming rivalry game remains unclear.

Davis recently offered a cautious update on Wilson’s recovery. “He has been doing individual workouts, and since we played on Tuesday, we didn’t have practice yesterday. We’ll practice today. He’ll do more today. But other than that, I don’t have any other additional information.”

Wilson’s importance to UNC explains why his status matters so much. The freshman leads the team across four statistical categories this season with 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, his presence changes how opponents approach North Carolina on both ends of the floor. Wilson’s combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive activity makes him the most complete player on the roster.

Jon Scheyer is fully aware of that impact. “Obviously, he’s a really good player, had a really good first game against us. I think, ultimately, for us, it can’t change our game plan in terms of what our defensive focus is. Look at their record without him. They’ve done a great job, they’re really good.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: North Carolina at Miami FL Feb 10, 2026 Coral Gables, Florida, USA North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson 8 looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Coral Gables Watsco Center Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20260210_SNV_na2_010

That comment reflects Duke’s challenge entering the rematch. Even if Wilson cannot play, UNC still has several scoring threats capable of changing the game. Henri Veesar currently averages 16.5 points per game and continues to anchor the offense. Meanwhile, Seth Trimble adds another 14.2 points per night and already delivered the most memorable shot of the rivalry this season.

Because of that depth, North Carolina remains dangerous regardless of Wilson’s final status. Yet if he does return, the matchup instantly becomes far more complicated for Duke.

For Hubert Davis, the strategy remains straightforward. The Tar Heels will continue leaning on the same emerging guard who helped beat Duke the first time. If Derek Dixon delivers again, that $95,000 decision could haunt Jon Scheyer once more.