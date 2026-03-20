Diana Taurasi Delivers Unforgettable Surprise for UConn Commit Olivia Vukosa

Olivia Vukosa knew she was the future of UConn basketball, but she never expected the program’s greatest legend to personally hand-deliver the proof.

The Croatian player and UConn Huskies commit was recently named as the 2026 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, becoming the first future Husky to earn the honor since Paige Bueckers in 2021. But it wasn’t just the award itself that made her night; it was who showed up to deliver it.

That’s where Diana Taurasi stepped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UConn legend and WNBA superstar personally surprised Vukosa with the honor. And for the 6-foot-4 star, it was overwhelming in the best way possible.

“I didn’t even see the trophy,” she told CBS Sports. “I didn’t see anyone, I saw her through the door, and I started crying. It’s definitely a surreal experience and something I’m definitely going to cherish forever… She’s someone I’ve looked up to for a long, long time, and it just doesn’t feel real. It feels like a dream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that says everything about Taurasi’s presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-time national champion at UConn and the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, she’s not just a legend; she’s someone players like Olivia Vukosa grew up watching and admiring.

“I think when you talk about the way Olivia plays basketball, it’s the new generation,” Taurasi said. “It’s the position less, it’s having all the skills on the court. I don’t think it’s good enough just to be good at one thing anymore, and I think Olivia shows that when she’s on the court.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her IQ, her footwork, her great hands. I think when you play with great players, can they make things that are really hard look easy?” she further added. “She does that, and that’s a testament to her work ethic, on and off the court the way she works. I think when she’s on the court, it’s hard to know what she’s going to do next because she’s just as great a passer as she is a scorer… I think those are the type of players that I love to watch and that have the future ahead of them that’s gonna be amazing.”

With her towering size, Vukosa doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional post player. She averaged 19.4 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, and 3.8 assists during her junior season at Christ the King, showcasing a versatility that’s quickly becoming the standard in modern basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s exactly that skill set that has Taurasi excited.

Olivia Vukosa almost missed her UConn moment

The Huskies’ record in the world of college basketball speaks for itself. Just take the ongoing 2025-26 NCAA season, for example. Led by head coach Geno Auriemma, the Huskies currently sit at a 34-0 record. So why wouldn’t any player choose a program that has set winning as their standard?

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Vukosa didn’t just buy into the program’s winning tradition; she connected with coach Auriemma’s honesty. The same blunt, no-nonsense coaching style that shaped Diana Taurasi played a big role here, too.

Imago Finland v Croatia – European Championship, EM, Europameisterschaft U16 Women IZMIR, TURKIYE – AUGUST 16: Olivia Vukosa of Croatia in action during the FIBA U16 Women s European Championship match between Finland and Croatia in Izmir, Turkiye on August 16, 2023. Izmir Turkey. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxLokmanxÄlhanx

What makes this even more interesting is that Olivia Vukosa almost missed it entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first time she saw Auriemma at one of her games, she didn’t think he was there for her.

“I saw him on our court, and my first thought was that he wasn’t there for me at all and that he was there for someone else,” she admitted. “If I played good, I got lucky.”

But that doubt didn’t last long. Soon after that game, coach Auriemma made his intentions clear with an offer and a direct message that stuck with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That car ride home… him saying you should take it right now, that’s definitely my first impression of him,” Olivia Vukosa said, adding that he’s “a great person on and off the court.”

Although Vukosa came very close to choosing the LSU Tigers, the impression Auriemma left on her won UConn her commitment.

With fans waiting to see her in action at UConn, the question isn’t whether she belongs. It’s how quickly she becomes the next great name in a program that never stops producing them.