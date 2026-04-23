Dick Vitale Has Something to Say About John Calipari as $120M Announcement Draws Attention

When John Calipari was struggling in Kentucky, there was one person who backed him. It was Dick Vitale. “All those ripping @UKCoachCalipari relax—check his resume & what he has achieved at UK,” Vitale wrote. “We all would LOVE to be half as successful! Cal is a Hall OF Famer for a reason.” While times have changed, Calipari wound up at Arkansas. The bond has remained the same as Calipari has made a change for Vitale’s cause.

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Unfortunately, Dick Vitale has once again been diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity. It’s his fifth cancer diagnosis after beating lymphoma, melanoma, cancer in his vocal cords, and lymph node cancer. Yet he remains upbeat and enthusiastic, continuing his mission of raising funds for pediatric cancer. “I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five,” he said. Despite his medical condition, Vitale has made a major announcement regarding his charity while highlighting John Calipari’s adjustment.

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“Our Gala May 1 is sold out, as we will raise over $12 Million dollars for Pediatric Cancer Research @TheVFoundation,” Vitale wrote. “I just had a call from @CoachCalArk that he changed his schedule & is coming, & that is gr8 news, as he has a heart of gold. After Gala we will close in on $120 million raised since starting.”’

Vitale also revealed the poster for the event that included the honorees for 2026. They include UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, Nes Presenter Katie Couric and Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson. The John Saunders Courage award is set to be awarded to Jamie Valvano, the daughter of Jim Valvano, while the Dick Vitale spirit award will go to Spartans coach Tom Izzo.

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While John Calipari is not an honoree this year, he was the Honoree Ambassador last year and is naturally invited to the Gala this year. With the transfer portal and his roster building at Arkansas in full flow, there must have been some scheduling conflict that he had to untangle. However, the Razorbacks coach seems to have prioritized his presence for such a cause, especially since Vitale himself is now diagnosed with cancer.

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Beyond his contributions with Dick Vitale, Calipari had his own John Calipari Foundation that helped with charitable causes. When he was at Kentucky, his team was involved in feeding families at the Salvation Army each Thanksgiving, sponsoring families in need with food, rent checks and presents at Christmastime, visiting hospitals and working with Samaritan’s Feet. He also won the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports in 2022. Now, his contributions to Vitale’s fund are set to help a lot of people.

Combined, they are set to surpass $15 million in donations this year. Last year, they raised $12.5 million and surpassed the $105 million for the V Foundation’s Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. Beyond just this charitable event, Calipari is set to guide young minds in basketball this offseason as well.

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John Calipari Announces Youth Camps For Offseason

John Calipari has always been a player coach. He is focused on guiding young players and molding them into NBA-ready prospects. And that has been evident from his stand on NIL and older players flocking to basketball. “There are kids in the United States that are freshman, that deserve scholarships to college that aren’t getting them,” Calipari said. “We’re all waiting for transfers. That is what disappoints me most.” As a coach focused on the next generation, he is also announced his 2026 edition of Calipari Camps.

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“One of my favorite times of the year is almost here! Basketball camp registration is now open! I am excited to not only have Father/Son, Father/Daughter, and our day camps on campus but we are also taking camps on the road again!” Calipari wrote. “Satellite camps in Central Arkansas (Conway, Little Rock, and Benton) as well as in Fort Smith! We are working to possibly add another satellite camp location but I couldn’t wait to share!”

The Father/Son Camp is open to all fathers and sons ages 7 to entering their senior year of high school, regardless of previous basketball experience. For the father-daughter camp, eligibility is from 1st to 12th. They get an opportunity to meet with the Razorback players and train with them for a session.