Tennessee’s season-low nine steals against Florida Gulf Coast exposed a defensive vulnerability Kim Caldwell refused to let a victory disguise. Entering Friday averaging 17.9 steals and forcing 29.0 turnovers per game across seven straight double-digit-steal outings, the Lady Vols struggled to turn that pressure into steals in Fort Myers. With a tournament championship game looming Sunday, that second defensive lapse in five days drew a blunt postgame warning from Caldwell.

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Speaking after Tennessee opened the Coconut Hoops tournament at Alico Arena on Friday, November 27, Caldwell met reporters following the matchup with the host Eagles. In postgame remarks shared on X by Rocky Top Insider’s Ryan Sylvia, she pointed straight to why FGCU kept finding clean perimeter looks:

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“We couldn’t keep the ball in front of us, and we should have been able to, but we didn’t have the defensive intensity and the sense of urgency to keep the ball in front of us.”

As reported in Sylvia’s post on X, Kim Caldwell voiced that discontent after an 88–80 victory that moved Tennessee to 7–1 and dropped FGCU to 4–4. Allowing 80 points on 45.0% shooting (27-of-60) and 11 three-pointers on 32 attempts (34.4%) showed how missing defensive intensity and urgency trapped the Lady Vols in constant scramble rotations on the Eagles’ home floor.

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Even while crediting FGCU’s toughness, Caldwell admitted she was disappointed Tennessee could not separate further.

Why Kim Caldwell’s Defensive Concerns Matter Before Houston

Caldwell pointed to two breakdowns that helped explain why Tennessee’s pressure produced fewer takeaways and why the drop concerned her. Offensively, shooting 36.4% (28-of-77) with missed rim attempts repeatedly kept the Lady Vols from setting their full-court press after makes, while poor on-ball containment forced late closeouts instead of live-ball traps.

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More troubling for Caldwell, the slippage pointed to a half-court communication void; she called Friday the first time this group looked disconnected and urged sixth-year forward Aaliyah Moore to take vocal command from the back line.

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The scoreboard reflected how thinly Tennessee protected its lead. The Lady Vols never led by more than 11 points, carried a 45–38 edge into halftime, and managed just one field goal across the opening six minutes of the third quarter as Lily Zeinstra—who posted 14 points and 11 rebounds among five double-figure Eagles—hit a three for a 50–49 FGCU lead at 4:25. FGCU again pulled within 85–80 at 2:04 before Tennessee held the hosts scoreless to finish.

Extra possessions and balanced scoring ultimately bailed out Kim Caldwell’s perimeter defense without fixing it. Five Lady Vols hit double figures—Kaylene Smikle (20 points, five assists, three steals), Naomi White (17 points, 5-of-6 from three), Kennedy Fauntleroy (14 points, including a third-quarter buzzer-beater three and the clinching layup at 1:06 in the fourth), Fatmata Janneh (14 points, 10 in the fourth across 12 minutes), and Moore (11 points, six rebounds).

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A 51–39 rebounding edge for Tennessee (20 offensive boards generating 17 extra shots) and 29 points off 18 turnovers masked the containment leaks.

Five days earlier, No. 10 UCLA exposed Tennessee’s transition defense and rebounding during a 90–80 win in Knoxville. The Bruins shot 48.5% overall and 36.8% from three, outrebounded the Lady Vols 45–33, and blocked nine shots to Tennessee’s one—led by Sienna Betts’ 12 rebounds and five blocks—while guards KK Bransford (25 points) and Elina Aarnisalo (22) punished Tennessee’s defense.

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Caldwell afterward pointed to missed matchups after live-ball rebounds alongside faulty rotations and a need for greater urgency—a different breakdown from Friday’s on-ball containment issues, yet part of the same defensive slippage.

Caldwell’s full-court press is designed to force turnovers and create transition scoring opportunities, making Tennessee’s recent defensive struggles stand out against its dominant start. Across a 6–0 start, the Lady Vols held every opponent to 65 points or fewer (56.5 per game) and won each contest by at least 22; since then, they have yielded 170 points across two games while shooting below 37% both nights.

Kim Caldwell noted postgame that getting shots blocked against UCLA taught her squad how to fan back on rebounds and share offensive boards against length—lessons Tennessee must apply immediately.

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The stakes leave no margin for another sluggish start, with Sunday’s Coconut Hoops championship game against unbeaten Houston tipping at 6:30 p.m. ET on a one-day turnaround. Earlier Friday on the same court, the 8–0 Cougars routed Creighton 91–64 on 60.7% shooting and 55.6% from three (10-of-18) behind double-doubles from 6-foot-6 sophomore center Elodie Lutbert (20 points, 11 rebounds) and senior guard Raegan McCowan (17 points, 10 rebounds).

Against Houston’s interior height and crisp perimeter shooting, the communication and ball-containment flaws Kim Caldwell flagged become immediately consequential with a tournament trophy on the line.