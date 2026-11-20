There is a difference between holding athletes accountable for their performances and making them targets of personal attacks. It is a distinction Iowa head coach Jan Jensen believes more basketball fans need to understand. And following the Hawkeyes’ 76-60 win over Montana State on Thursday, Jensen made sure to send a blunt message to those targeting her players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just really easy to always do it, but that’s the world in which we live in, and coaches, we sign up for that. I get it… But at the end of the day, they’re young people, and they have hearts, feelings, and emotions. I’ll go to my grave trying to protect them from all of that. You can direct it at me, but please don’t go after our kids,” Coach Jensen said, as shared by Iowa beat reporter Ethan Petrik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jensen acknowledges that a lot has changed in the landscape of college sports. However, despite the modern era of college athletics, with revenue sharing and heightened visibility, these college athletes are still young people. Online hostility over minor on-court mistakes is something she believes they should not have to deal with, especially when they are still developing their games and adjusting to the demands of playing at this level.

What specifically led to this conversation was Jensen discussing sophomore center Layla Hays’ performance. The 6-foot-5 center finished the game with six points and three rebounds in just four minutes of playing time. And as Jensen pointed out, it was an encouraging performance from the young player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought Layla went in there and had some great minutes. She continues to develop. And I just think sometimes public opinion can be so hard on these kids. They try not to get on it. They try not to read it, but sometimes they do. So, this is the world we live in. But I really believe in Layla and her tenacity… She’s not going to be perfect, but she doesn’t get as many minutes to be perfect. So, if there are a couple of minutes where maybe she doesn’t perform, I think people can get a little tight and develop some misconceptions,” Coach Jensen said.

Indeed, Hays has not always been a key figure in Iowa’s rotation. She averaged just 9.9 minutes per game last season, and although her role has gradually developed this campaign, she is averaging just 11.8 minutes per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s matchup was also one in which a significant portion of Iowa’s bench got involved, with several reserves contributing to the 76-60 victory. In fact, the bench combined for 25 of the team’s 76 points, including a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, five of them offensive, from Journey Houston in 24 minutes.

Taylor Stremlow also contributed four points, four rebounds, two steals, and a team-high eight assists, while Jocelyn Faison added two points, one rebound, and one assist in eight minutes of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawkeyes have now won five of their six games this season, with the only loss coming against UConn. Head coach Jan Jensen has been quite flexible with her rotation, giving younger players and reserves meaningful minutes early in the campaign. And judging by the results so far, that approach is beginning to pay off.

“Seven Different People That Can Start”: Jan Jensen Highlights Iowa’s Depth Strength After Montana State Win

Out of the 11 players on Iowa’s 2026-27 roster, nine saw court time in the 76-60 win over Montana State. Speaking after the game, head coach Jan Jensen highlighted the depth available to her and explained how having several players capable of starting gives her different options as the season progresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really do have about seven different people that can start. And so, you’re trying to figure out what’s going to give you the best opportunity to, to be successful long haul. And so, someone, you know, someone’s got to be like, I’m ready, whatever you want me to do. I just thought they did that beautifully. And if we continue to do that, that’s going to really bode well as we go down, down the season,” Jensen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, according to Journey Houston, who played 24 minutes off the bench against Montana State, providing energy and making an impact when called upon is exactly what Iowa’s reserves are expected to do. And yes, Houston delivered a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Hawkeyes get valuable production from their second unit.

“That’s our goal for every game coming off the bench is to just provide that energy and spark. And I think that we did a good job at doing that today,” Houston said.

The Hawkeyes will face the Utah Utes in their next game on Monday, November 23. And with five wins in their opening six games, Jensen and her players will be hoping to maintain that momentum and continue getting contributions from across the rotation as they look to secure another victory.