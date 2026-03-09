‘Dirty Player’ Claims Sees Eye-Opening Revelation From Jeremy Fears Jr.’s High School Connection

Amid a career season, it’s the persistent struggles with fouls that have slipped into Jeremy Fears Jr.’s conversation more often. His box score against Michigan last night further pushed the ‘dirty player’ narrative against him, but one of his high school connections but one of his high school connections is firing back at that label.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Field of 68 podcast, former Phoenix Suns player and NBA D-League star Jerel McNeal, who also has Illinois roots similar to Fears’, revealed that the latter is nowhere near the box the narrative is trying to frame him in.

“I’ve been around that kid since he was in high school, and he’s an ultra competitor,” McNeal said. “But he’s a good kid. So, I know I can vouch for that much. I don’t think, it’s oh, he’s the worst guy in the world.”

“But, I will say this, a lot of this has gotten murky because of guys continuing to look at it, and this is something I’ll blame the NBA for. These dudes put too much energy and effort into flopping. I think the same was the issue tonight,” McNeal added further.

The conversation around the Spartans’ guard emerged right after his technical foul in a 90-80 loss to Michigan. The sequence occurred in the first half of the game. Fears swung back his leg that hit Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau in the groin, while the latter was trying to hold him off, and received a technical in the process after a review.

The intention of the move is a topic of debate, though. McNeal’s assessment clearly suggests that he is weighing in on his Illinois native’s side in this debate and against the narrative towards the latter. But the 38-year-old also has a very interesting perspective on Fears’ endeavor in the game. “With the stuff that he did tonight, like he got fouled. And I think more than anything, he was trying to embellish or show that he got fouled,” he said.

Imago Credits – Spartans Wire

Fears Jr. eventually capped off his night with 22 points. But it was the four fouls he gave away that put him under the microscope. On a contrasting note, Michigan State Spartans head coach believes that past incidents this season have contributed to his star guard’s heightened scrutiny in the play against the Wolverines. “It’s all because of what happened earlier, and now the microscope’s on him. And I don’t like that,” Izzo said.

And quite frankly, there’s a pattern to it. It was the fourth time this season that Fears was on the cusp of fouling out of the game, and the second time against the Wolverines. In the last matchup against Dusty May’s team, Fears made headlines for allegedly tripping Yaxel Lendeborg, a move that has been heavily criticized, even calling the Spartans guard “dangerous”.

In a Minnesota game, he had done the same maneuver on Langston Reynolds as he did in the Michigan game against Cadeau. Amid all these narratives, the man of the moment himself has cleared the air on this.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Shares His Perspective on His Technical Against Michigan

Following the 10-point defeat to the arch-rivals, Fears Jr. came out in his defense in a presser, citing that he didn’t deserve the technical foul. “I should have probably just fallen. It’s an unfortunate situation, which was hurting the team, but that’s just can’t have it,” Fears said.

It’s clear that Fears clearly resented the sequence of play. But as a matter of fact, it can’t be denied that he has been at the center of such instances too many times to be ignored. Jeremy Fears Jr.’s actions haven’t just given the opposition an advantage at times. But have shifted the community’s attention from his performances and numbers to these ‘dirty plays’.

There’s no doubt that Fears is Michigan State’s main man. His stats, averaging 15.5, already validate that. But a lack of discipline (2.3 fouls per game) from such an experienced player in upcoming major tournaments can cost his team big time this season.

With this defeat to the Michigan Wolverines in their final regular-season game, the Spartans finished 25-6 and 15-5. They will feature in the Big 10 tournament. Being one of the top seeds of the tournament, Jeremy Fears Jr.’s side has received a triple bye. They will tip off their tournament in the quarterfinals on March 13 at the United Center in Chicago.

