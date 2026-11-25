Geno Auriemma’s UConn is known for its fluid ball movement, crisp passing, and ability to get opposing defenses scrambling with its offensive execution. To beat such a team, Dawn Staley did not need to reinvent the wheel. She simply needed her players to take away what the Huskies do best. And that was exactly what they did.

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Speaking during the postgame press conference, a clip of which was shared on the NCAA March Madness X page, Coach Staley revealed just how her team managed to solve the UConn puzzle, as the Gamecocks walked away with a 65-56 victory.

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“We make them make difficult catches,” Coach Staley said. “We apply pressure on whoever the ball handler is. And again, they like to pass the ball… To me, they don’t like to take a lot of dribbles. And when you make them dribble, it disrupts the rhythm of their offense. And we had them dribbling a lot. I think that favors us.”

As Coach Staley pointed out, the Gamecocks did a pretty good job of disrupting UConn’s rhythm. That’s evidenced in the 18 turnovers they forced the Huskies to commit. They also held them to a dismal 26.6% shooting from the field and 22.2% from the three-point line.

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Of course, the Gamecocks themselves were not particularly brilliant on the offensive end either. They also managed just 31.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. But it is safe to say that their offensive production was good enough to deliver a favourable result, especially when coupled with their defensive efforts.

“I think our players really lock into what we need to do on that side of the basketball. And that’s why we’re pretty good. We’ve got to lock in and be a little bit better on the offensive end. But our defense sets us up to have some success right now, and it’s early. And then we’ll figure out how to score a little bit easier throughout a 40-minute period,” Dawn Staley added.

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Amid all the offensive and defensive struggles, however, one player who made a major difference for the Gamecocks was Tessa Johnson. The 6-foot senior guard finished with a career-high 32 points, alongside six rebounds, three steals, and a block. She shot 41.7% from the field, 27.3% from three-point range, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Johnson had also recorded a career-best 28-point performance earlier this month against USC. So once again, she proved to be South Carolina’s saving grace in what has been two of the team’s biggest games of the season so far.

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“It feels great to get a win and feels super great for a player like Tessa who works extremely hard,” Coach Dawn Staley said. “What you’re seeing is a product of a player that’s always in the gym, her habits are great. Basketball has an incredible way for repaying you for your work, the work you do behind closed doors. When you’re a senior, things come a lot easier.”

A game between Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies and Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks is always going to be fiercely contested and highly anticipated. And yes, that was exactly the case ahead of their Tuesday matchup. However, heading into the game, it is safe to say the Gamecocks appeared to be the favourites, having gone unbeaten so far this season.

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Meanwhile, the Huskies have been through a bit of a struggle. In seven games, they have now suffered three losses. That takes their overall record to 4-3, the worst start to a season since 1986-87. For UConn, the focus will now be on bouncing back in its next game against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, finding its form, and putting this uncharacteristically slow start to the season behind it.

For Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, the goal will be to maintain their momentum and add another victory when they take on the Tennessee State Tigers, also on Saturday.