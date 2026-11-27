One USC freshman believes her team has no equal on paper in college women’s basketball. USC has signed the nation’s No. 1 recruit in three of the last four years, and all three are on the same roster right now: JuJu Watkins, Jazzy Davidson and Saniyah Hall. One of their teammates, freshman Sitaya Fagan, believes that talent is the team’s biggest strength and what sets it apart from the rest. She explained why she believes USC has an edge over its competition on the Triple Double podcast.

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Fagan started with the obvious:

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“I mean, obviously, the talent is insane. I don’t think there’s been a team this talented on paper in college women’s basketball, in my opinion, for a while,” she said.

“But I also think that everyone had to sacrifice a little bit…Like, best player and bringing all this skill together means that you might have to drop a couple points per game or a couple rebounds per game or minutes per game to make a bigger picture. And I think we’ve, like, realised that early and obviously everyone’s doing amazingly. But, like, we’re such a unit. Like I said, we’re such selfless basketball that I’m just excited… It’s pretty good,” Fagan added.

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Look at the roster and her claim is easy to believe.

The program has two USBWA National Freshman of the Year winners on one team, Watkins in 2024 and Davidson in 2026, which has not happened since Baylor in 2011. Hall was MVP of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. Additionally, this group of three No.1 players on the same roster is something the team hasn’t seen before.

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This is also the tallest team in USC history, averaging 6-foot-1, with international pieces like Fagan from Melbourne, Sara Okeke from Madrid, and Pania Davis from Perth.

And they are already putting up big numbers.

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Watkins is averaging 25.2 points, second in the country, up from 23.9 she averaged as the national player of the year in 2024-25. Hall has scored in double figures in all six games and averages 18.3. Davidson is at 16.2.

USC has 133 assists against 73 turnovers, and five players have handed out most of the assists, with Davidson, Watkins, Kennedy Smith, Ryann Bennett, and Hall all in the mix. That is a team where nobody is hunting their own shot.

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Fagan gave the clearest example when she talked about Smith. The host said assistant coach Beth Burns had called her a taller version of Smith, and she took the comparison seriously.

“She doesn’t always get the credit that she deserves, but she generally is the glue of this team. Without her, we’d be in shambles sometimes,” Fagan said.

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Zuma November 8, 2026, Los Angeles, California, United States: USC Trojans guard SITAYA FAGAN 1 dribbles the ball up the court during the NCAA, College League, USA womens basketball game against the Utah State Aggies at Galen Center on November 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAz124 20261108_zsp_z124_008 Copyright: xPeterxZhanx

She called Smith one of the best passers and defenders she has played with and said she tries to match it when Smith guards the point guard.

Gottlieb has said much the same. “There’s one basketball for every team, and we have multi-talented players. Sure, they can score, but they can do a ton of things, and the biggest thing is that they’re aligned on wanting to play together and wanting to win,” she said at Big Ten Media Day.

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Her offense backs that up. Instead of a traditional point guard, any perimeter player can grab a rebound, push the ball, and start the offense in a pro-style, read-and-react system.

However, not everyone buys it.

Critics keep asking whether USC needs a true point guard, and the early numbers answer part of that question. USC is 5-1, averaging 97.7 points, and has hit 100 four times, the first time that has happened since 1985-86. It is shooting 51% and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.82.

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One fan-run analysis points out that South Carolina is also using several guards at the point and that the same approach gets less criticism there. Still, the one loss is a warning.

South Carolina beat USC 89-85 on Nov. 15, outscoring the Trojans 42-30 in the paint. The Trojans have also been rated 72nd in defensive rating, a gap that “on paper” talent cannot cover.

The next stop is the Bahamas.

No. 4 USC plays Saint Joseph’s on Friday and Iowa State on Sunday at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship, with both games tipping at 10:30 a.m. PT. It is a nice place for a test, because Watkins got her first double-double in Nassau in 2023, with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 71-70 win over Penn State.

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USC has won its last three games in the Bahamas. A sweep would also give the program its 900th win, and then the Trojans open Big Ten play at Washington on Dec. 5.

So Fagan may be right that April looks good. The talent is already there. What the Bahamas and the next few weeks will show is whether a team full of stars can keep sharing the ball once the opponents get better.



